Last month I explained some of the history of Healthy Adams County, talked about its mission and listed some of our past and current task forces. My focus for this column is to talk about some of our upcoming events and wellness opportunities that will be taking place this year and into next year.
Offering Wellness opportunities is one of our top priorities as our county has numerous challenges according to our last community health assessment.
· 72 percent overweight and obesity rates
· Low rates of exercise — only 19 percent surveyed exercised for 30 minutes on five days in the past week
· Low vegetable consumption — 4 percent consumed three serving of vegetables a day
· Mental health and depression rates: one in five residents reported having a depressive or anxiety disorder; one or more days with depressive symptoms in past two weeks (59 percent); and at least one day mental health was not good in past month (34 percent).
This summer on Aug. 5, we will be hosting the first of many opportunities to take a Mental Health First Aid Course.
Mental Health First Aid covers how to recognize signs and symptoms of depression, anxiety, psychosis, substance use disorder, suicide and non-suicidal self-injury. Additionally, participants learn how to respond in ways that promote recovery. Participants will receive a nationally recognized course certificate of completion, a mental health first aid manual, listing of local mental health resources and certification as a mental health first aid responder. The eight-hour course is offered by WellSpan Philhaven at no cost to the public. Seating is limited.
Chaplain Sherry Miller will be presenting on Grief and Loss as part of the Adams County Arts Council’s Brown Bag Luncheon Series on Aug. 15 from noon to 1 p.m.
During September our Suicide Prevention Committee will be promoting its Suicide Prevention Campaign which will include building awareness regarding the National Suicide Prevention Hotline number (1-800-273-TALK), through the use of bar coasters, posters with tear off sheets that will be delivered to local restaurants, churches, schools, hair salons and local organization, and coffee sleeves.
Our Wellness Arts Committee will host the film “May I Be Happy” at the Majestic Theater on Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. This film reveals the significance of mindfulness practice in transforming the lives of young people.
Look for our updated Calendar of Events that our Community Wellness Connections committee puts together every three months to address its four dimensions of health, Mind, Body, Spirit and Community. The calendar and wellness information can be found at www.adamswellness.org. This summer we will be focusing on the body dimension, so activities will include summer hikes, the Labor Day Free 5K, a program about sleep, and a taste testing at Kennies Markets among others.
Healthy Adams County will host its Annual Adams County Health Summit on March 10, 2020. This summit will feature “Breaking Blue” a series of vignette plays about mental health performed by the Weary Arts Group and a selection of wellness workshops to choose from.
Call Healthy Adams County at 717-337-4137 with any questions about our activities.
Katherine Gaskin is the executive director of Healthy Adams County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.