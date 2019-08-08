Childbirth can be one of the most exciting times in a women’s life. It can also be one of the hardest. Many women start thinking about ways to cope with the pain they may experience during labor starting with their first obstetric visit.
Thankfully, WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital’s Maternity Center recently adopted the use of nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas, as another pain management option and is using it with great success.
Traditionally, women are offered multiple options to cope with labor pain. We may all be aware of methods such as focused breathing, walking and position changes, water therapy, birthing balls, massage and even hypnotism. As labor progresses and discomfort increases, some women opt for intravenous (IV) pain medication and consider an epidural.
The use of nitrous oxide during labor is a newer therapy in the United States that comes with many benefits. Believe it or not, the use of nitrous oxide has been a standard dating back to the early 1900’s. In Australia and the United Kingdom, it is utilized in over 50 percent of births and has been in practice much longer. Thankfully, there is plenty of proven research that supports using nitrous oxide safely during labor.
There are pros to using nitrous oxide that are too numerous to count. Occasionally, it is too “late” for an epidural or anesthesia is occupied with an emergency that prevents them from placing one. Blood clotting disorders can render some patient’s ineligible for an epidural. Nitrous oxide can be self-administered by the patient and does not require the presence of anesthesia. Furthermore, it does not cause numbing of the lower extremities like an epidural, allowing a patient to still ambulate if desired. IV pain medication can have minor respiratory effects on a newborn and should not be used as a patient nears delivery.
Nitrous oxide can be used throughout the entire labor process and even after delivery during placenta removal. As you can see, there are many great benefits to this intervention.
Nitrous oxide is an inhaled agent that combines a 50-50 blend of nitrous oxide and oxygen. It has been found to be an effective analgesic by relieving pain, decreasing anxiety, and/or reducing the awareness of pain. It can also be utilized prior to requesting an epidural. The gas is self-administered by mask to patients who meet eligibility criteria.
Fortunately, situations are few where nitrous oxide can’t be administered with managing a woman’s labor pain. The contraindications of its use include a poor fetal tracing, sleep apnea, serious respiratory issues, premature labor, and patients who are impaired from another substance. Patients on a medication called magnesium sulfate cannot use this agent, as well as patients who have a documented vitamin B12 deficiency. Your provider will take you through an informed consent either in the office, upon admission, during labor, or with any postpartum procedures.
The advantages of using nitrous oxide for pain management are plenty. It has a rapid onset which is great for a laboring mother. In addition, the effects of the nitrous oxide gas are quickly cleared from the patient’s system, lasting only 30-60 seconds. This prevents it from accumulating in maternal and fetal tissues, providing a safe option for both mom and baby.
WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital’s Maternity Department has been administering nitrous oxide for over six months and our patients have had great results with its use. Please consult with your care provider, as well as your health insurance provider, to discuss whether it can be considered for use with your labor. We look forward to welcoming you and your new family to our maternity unit and providing you with an amazing labor experience!
