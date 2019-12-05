This article is intended to assist people to get into therapy and then get the most from those therapy sessions.
The first big hurdle is to get an appointment with a licensed therapist. Psychologists, social workers, and counselors are all licensed to practice psychotherapy in Pennsylvania. A good first place to look for a licensed therapist is your health insurance company. You can turn your insurance card over and either use the website provided to seek information or call the phone numbers on the back of your insurance card. The insurance company will only list therapists who are able to accept your insurance. Another way to find therapists is to search on the Psychology Today website. Many therapists are listed there with information about who they are, what their philosophy of therapy is, and other important information you will need.
