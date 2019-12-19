I’m back again this year to talk about why you don’t have to give up riding just because it’s December. While it may sound a bit crazy, it’s still possible to enjoy biking outdoors even during the winter months. And sharing a bike ride with Jack Frost has some great benefits. It’s a wonderful way to get rid of cabin fever and chase away those winter blues. Winter biking will help limit those extra pounds that tend to accumulate. And most of the tourists are gone so the roads are quieter — especially if you enjoy riding the Gettysburg battlefield. So here are a few tips I’ve learned to help make winter biking safe and even enjoyable.
Let’s start with safety. While my number one rule of biking is to always be as visible as possible, it’s especially important during the winter when days are shorter and often gray. So use a good flashing taillight on your bike at all times. If you will be out on the roads at dark, be sure to have a good headlight for your bike. It’s the law as well as common sense. In fact, it’s a good idea to use a headlight even during the daylight so that you can be more readily seen by cars at intersections. And wear bright or reflective clothing. This can sometimes be difficult as you layer up to stay warm, but having a top layer that makes you easy to spot by motorists is a big plus. There are inexpensive safety vests for joggers and cyclists that can fit over whatever you wear that solve this problem.
