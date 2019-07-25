People understand cars. If they want to keep one a long time they know that in order to get a couple of hundred thousand miles on the odometer they’re going to have to take good care of the internal components like the engine, transmission, etc. They need to change the oil and other fluids and filters on a routine basis. They should get their car checked over by an expert mechanic yearly. And to keep that car looking good, you need to take care of the body and paint as well as the interior.
Just like your car, that physical body you walk around in, or your “earth suit” as I’ve heard it called, requires a good amount of preventive maintenance to keep it running properly. If you’re like a lot of folks who don’t take care of their car and it doesn’t last 200,000 miles, you can always buy another one. Not so with that body of yours; it’s the only one you’re going to get and you have only one chance to maintain it. When the human body passes 100,000 miles, or half it’s lifespan, its going to be a result of what was done or not done to it in those first 100,000. If you don’t take care of it when it has 30, 50 and 70,000 miles, it may get to 100,000, but almost certainly won’t see 200,000 miles.
The effort is well worth it; people marvel at a classic car with many miles on it, but the body looks almost new and the engine is still strong because the owner took meticulous care of it.
This brings us to the concept of self-responsibility for our body’s health. Most people are clearly not doing enough, or in too many cases, almost nothing. They take the “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” attitude about their bodies. I frequently hear the excuse, “my doctor didn’t tell me I needed to do anything.” What they’re not realizing or acknowledging is whether or not they resist or fall to disease may depend in very large part on how carefully (or neglectfully) they have maintained themselves over the years. And sadly, all too often when things do break due to neglect, they’re not fixable.
The principle of taking responsibility for fortifying your body against illness, stress and degenerative conditions has, over the past many years, taken hold in the form of an American “wellness boom.” Many people now engage in daily walking or jogging, and various types of exercising at home or in classes. A lot have given up unhealthy snack foods, high-sugar desserts, soft drinks. fast food. It took years, but finally tobacco products were added to that list. They’re spending time to educate themselves on how to eat healthier. Others have taken it up a notch and started vitamin/anti-aging regimens under the guidance of a knowledgeable doctor or experienced nutritionist. Whatever you do, start now — it’s not a day too early.
Always remember, in the final analysis, others can help, but ultimately there’s only one person responsible for your health and well-being — you.
