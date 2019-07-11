Would you like to have more energy, an uplifted mood, better health and slow the aging process a bit? Many people still are unaware of CoEnzyme Q10, which is known to be extremely effective for support of cardiovascular health and energy levels in general. Being one of my favorite nutrients, I’m happy to say over the past several years many more health benefits of CoEnzyme Q10 have been discovered. CoQ10 is naturally produced in the liver and is absolutely vital for all processes requiring energy in your body. Although it’s found in small amounts in certain foods these levels may easily be insufficient for optimal health, especially as we grow older. Also, certain prescription drugs, most notably the cholesterol-lowering statins, significantly reduce CoQ10 production in the liver.
Older humans are known to have anywhere from 50-80 percent less CoEnzyme Q10 compared to that of young adults, which makes it one of the most important nutrients for anyone over the age of 40 to supplement with. Although our body makes a small amount of CoQ10 and we can get a little from certain foods like sardines and organ meats (which few people eat...just ask them!), as we get older this may not be enough to meet our energy needs.
The popular and widely prescribed cholesterol-lowering statin drugs inhibit CoQ10 production in the liver by one of the same mechanisms that they inhibit cholesterol
production. Anyone taking a statin should definitely consult their doctor about adding CoQ10 to their medication regimen. I’ve seen many a statin-induced side effect disappear when an adequate amount of CoQ10 was added to the medication.
I’ve worked extensively with CoQ10 for the past thirty years, know it well and to say I’ve observed incredibly good results using it with a wide range of conditions would be an understatement. Migraine headaches are debilitating and it’s the only nutrient I’ve actually observed to significantly reduce their incidence and severity in most sufferers that use it on a regular basis. Although it won’t take the place of your dentist, in the right dose it is very effective in the treatment of periodontal disease. Important: CoEnzyme Q10 can also be an extremely useful adjunct to primary medical treatment for high blood pressure, abnormal heart rhythms, mitral valve prolapse, diabetes, almost any neuromuscular disorder, compromised kidney function, chronic fatigue syndrome or just plain old everyday tiredness.
A huge caution: Not all CoQ10 products are the same or even close. Wanting to cash in on its popularity there are many less than ethical companies offering so-called CoQ10 products that yield little to no results. Some mass-marketed brands have been found to not contain the amount stated on the label or sometimes contain a less-expensive (and less effective) form than higher quality products. Always remember, a cheap brand is money wasted if it doesn’t work or yields marginal results. A price that is too good to be true usually is. Buyer beware!
