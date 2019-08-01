A few days ago I received the news that a friend, at the age of 68 had died. Our lives met and intertwined a few years back. Like much of life we both had different journeys and with the passage of time we would stay in touch via e-mail. Even with the distance of space and time it was sad news.
It was sad news indeed and I shed a few tears as I reflected upon the time we spent together. Each time I receive this kind of news my life is changed. If you have lived any amount of time you have like me, experienced these endings. Endings create transition, and transitions mean that a part of me dies too. We call these transitions grief.
I was caught off guard by my grief. I deal with grief often and am usually very aware of my emotions around loss, but this day it surprised me. I found myself not only struggling with my emotions but also found it challenging to focus my thoughts, and the whole process was exhausting physically. Maybe you have experienced the same things during a time of grief.
I stopped what I was doing and very intentionally gave my grief some time. There is no right or wrong way to address grief. Each of us must find what works best for us in this individualized process. Factors like how important the individual was, how faith informs life, and what else is going on can affect how I deal with this particular loss at this specific time.
The older I get the more I find myself having to deal with grief on a regular basis. I have become very aware of those dying all around me. Whether the downsizing of the company, the number of classmates who no longer attend the reunions, or having to say happy retirement to the doctor that I have gone to my whole life. Yes, grief is all around.
Yet, recently I have also begun to understand that each of these losses cause me to reflect upon my life; each transition, gives opportunity to remember, and ponder life as it once was. The good or pleasant memories permit me to be thankful for those moments in time; the traumatic or hurtful experiences to appreciate that I made it through a difficult time in my life. I have found strength to move forward when I took the time to acknowledge my grief.
If you too, are experiencing grief, or know someone who is I encourage you to acknowledge it and begin the process of healing by finding what works for you, if crying then cry, if talking then share with someone you trust, and listen. If writing is important get that journal and pen. Music, art, physical movement may all support you in this process. Perhaps most importantly believe in yourself, do the hard work of remembering, give yourself the time to understand, feel, and find meaning.
Yes, I am grieving a friend who has died, but I am also living into the future with the awareness that I have risked and invested myself in relationships and connections with others. These connections enhance my life, and sometimes I have to say goodbye but my life would not have been the same without them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.