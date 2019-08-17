A field of sunflowers lifting their heads in a golden hymn of praise caught me by complete surprise this morning, inspiring a spontaneous burst of gratitude for the beauty of our surroundings, for our precious Mother Earth. Behind the sunflowers, our blue green time worn mountains quietly knelt to a cloudless sky. Something broke through my defenses and I found myself weeping in a blur of joy and grief. Joy that God has graced us with a world of such incredible beauty, fertility, creativity, vitality. Grief that we are actively destroying this most precious of gifts in our lust for instant gratification, power, prestige, and possessions. Almost spontaneously, I found myself taking a fourth step as I drove away from the electronics recycling center, naming the many ways I personally contribute to the warming of our planet, the devastating effects of climate change, the myriad ways I profit from our technological, consumer-driven economy that is rapidly destroying world.
Why are we so resistant to change, to revising our priorities, our ways of being and doing when it is for our own good? Why are we so focused on instant gratification rather than the satisfaction of working together to nurture this our precious Earth and environment, saving it for future generations? Why do we see ourselves as somehow separate from the land, air, and water we need to survive? Why this resistance to acknowledging our addiction to stuff, wealth, technology, industrialization? Even when it pollutes our water and air, sickens our children, damages our DNA, poisons our soil, kills our trees, our life-giving, carbon-reducing, oxygen-producing trees? Why are we so resistant to acknowledging the deadly symptoms of our sickened world? The horrific storms, floods, tornadoes, fires, droughts?
Dare we be brave enough as individuals, communities, and a nation to take a fearless moral inventory of the many ways feeding our personal and corporate addictions are killing us along with our planet, holding us hostage to stockholders and investors? Dare we become brave enough to actually take Scripture seriously and become caring stewards of this earth, treating it with love and respect? Dare we courageously support those leaders who make climate change a very real political reality? After all, nothing else will matter if we destroy this precious life giving womb in which we live.
Dare we have the courage to deny ourselves certain products and luxuries such as fossil fuels and disposable plastics to save this precious planet upon which we are all dependent? What about our children and grandchildren? Their children and grandchildren? Dare we name this dangerous and deadly addiction from which none of us can escape no matter how much we hide in denial? Most of all, dare we turn our wills and our lives over to the care and guidance of a truly loving, forgiving, and nurturing God who gave us this planet upon which we live, breathe, and have our being?
For the beauty of the earth, for the glory of the skies,
For the love which from our birth, over and around us lies.
For the beauty of each hour, of the day and of the night,
Hill and vale and tree and flower, sun and moon and stars of light.
Lord of all, to thee we raise this our hymn of grateful praise.
