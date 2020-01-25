John 3:16 says, For God so loved the world, that he gave his only son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.
This verse is probably one of the most quoted verses from the Bible. Think about the first four words of this verse, “For God SO LOVED.” He loved. His motivation for manifesting himself in the person of Jesus was that he loved.
It was not the judgement of sin that motivated him. His motivation for giving Jesus was love. This being true, has his motivation changed now that Jesus has come, died for our sins, raised from the dead and is seated at the right hand of God? Rather, we are now in a “new covenant” with God through the work of the cross, the shed blood of Jesus, and his resurrection from the dead, his motivation is even more established. He loves the world. There is no questioning His motivation.
He absolutely has the same motivation today. HE LOVES THE WORLD. He and Jesus entered into a covenant to establish love as the reigning motivation of his heart toward the world.
His motivation is further revealed as we see the verse following John 3:16. John 3:17 says, For God did not send his son into the world to condemn the world, but in order that the world might be saved through him. When God sent Jesus to reveal his love, he did not include condemnation as a follow up.
In fact, Paul exposes the true motivation of God’s love for the world in 2 Corinthians 5. In verses 17-20, it says, Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away, behold, the new has come. All this is from God, who through Christ reconciled us to himself and gave us the ministry of reconciliation, that is, in Christ God was reconciling the world to himself, not counting their trespasses against them, and entrusting to us the message of reconciliation. Therefore, we are ambassadors for Christ, God making his appeal through us. We implore you on behalf of Christ, be reconciled to God.
The message of reconciliation is that God loved us, forgave us and receives us in Christ. This is our message until the last judgement. This is what the Bible calls “good news”. As his present-day ambassadors, we are to continue heralding the message of love the father has for the world. We are now his “sent ones” declaring the he SO LOVED the world, that he loves the world right now, that He is not counting their sins against them. No, the “good news” is that he has forgiven the world in Christ.
How different would the response be of those we are sent to reveal this kind of love to? How would they respond if instead of condemnation and judgement, we were heralding the “good news” that they are received and forgiven in Christ? It is time that we come back to the truth of his love for the world and his “not counting their trespasses against them” message that was revealed to us in the holy scriptures. This is the message needed for the world. God loves the world. God has reconciled the world to himself in Christ.
