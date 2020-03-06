Did you ever experience a season in your life when everything seemed to fall apart simultaneously? I understand that life happens — people get sick, have accidents, and heartaches, but not usually repeatedly, in one short span of time — but that is exactly what took place in my family this past summer. I refer it as the “Summer from Hell,” but in actuality, in looking back, despite the difficulty, it was a season that instilled new strength and love for one another.
Within a few weeks, I severely broke my ankle, and my father was placed in the intensive care unit with heart failure and told his days were limited. In addition to this, my 30-year-old niece had a stroke which also left her in the ICU. It was touch and go for many weeks. If that were not enough, her mom (my sister), experienced retinal detachment and needed immediate surgery. She could not drive for several weeks.
For each of our families, normal routines stopped and our new normal kicked in. Rather than plan vacations, we spent our time in hospital rooms managing daily routines. Rather than tend to our flower gardens, we tended to hospital call bells, doctor appointments, and unknown futures.
When life throws you into a season of unknowns, its easy to get down and depressed. It’s easy to focus on what we each lack. For me, I couldn’t walk or take care of daily tasks. My dad could not sit up, stand up or care for himself. My niece was unable to speak, recall familiar faces, and walk. My sister couldn’t see or drive. I’d like to say we never dipped into depression, but the truth is we had a lot of hard days, individually and collectively.
Looking back, two things got us through — we depended on God, and we depended on one another.
One day, when we were getting a little bit further in our journey of healing, my sister had a dilemma. She needed to be at the hospital for her daughter but couldn’t drive. As she was sharing this with me, I responded, “Well, I can see, and I can drive, but I can’t walk. If I drive the car, could you help me in and out of the hospital by pushing the wheelchair?” Her response was, “Well, I can’t see, but I can walk!” What a team!
So we did what we each could do, and depended on one another for what we couldn’t do. What a sight we must have been. Yet, as we approached my niece’s room that day, it was apparent that she needed us there. She was having an especially difficult day, so the two of us handicapped ladies gave her what she needed — a hug, a listening ear, some hope and encouragement, and prayers that God was indeed with her and would see her through.
We’ve all managed to keep on going and today, six months later, we are all mending. I can walk, my sister can drive, my dad is home and recovering well, and my niece is home, and although still in recovery from the brain injury, is making great strides.
When Apostle Paul was down and depressed, it says, “But God who encourages those who are discouraged, encouraged us by the arrival of Titus.”
Second Corinthians, Chapter 7, Verse 6. It doesn’t matter who you are or what you do, even the strongest, can become weak and discouraged. And as it was for Paul, so it is for each of us. we need one another.
We are not meant to go it alone. We were created and designed to need The Lord and one another. You may be strong in an area, that another is weak; won’t you share your strength with them? Maybe they are strong in your area of weakness — will you be humble enough to allow them to help you?
If we say no to either helping or accepting help, it most definitely will cause us to become downcast and depressed. We are made for one another. Let’s be the helping hands God created us to be! And let’s depend on him and one another not just during difficult, unexpected seasons, but let’s do so each day!
