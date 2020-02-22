We’ve been discussing the true motivation of God’s love. We looked at John 3:16, which says, “For God so loved the world”. He loved the world. That is why He sent His Son Jesus, to put that love on display.
Jesus told us that He came to show us the Father. Those were His words. He came to show us the Father. In that display, He died, was buried, was resurrected and now sits at the right hand of the Father, in our stead. He died for us. He was buried for us. He was resurrected for us. He sits at the right hand of the Father. He’s there for us.
The law required perfection. The first man, Adam, could not fulfill what was required. No man has ever fulfilled the righteous requirements of the law. Not until Jesus. He fulfilled the righteous requirements of the law, completely and once and for all. He lived the life no man could live. He died the death required by our inability to fulfill the righteous requirements of the law. He was resurrected to newness of life after having fulfilled the requirement of death that had passed upon all mankind. And for what?
He came and put on display the love of God for mankind. He loved us. He made a covenant with Himself through Jesus’ life, death, burial and resurrection. The shed blood of Jesus has established a new covenant of God with mankind. We can now have a relationship with God that is based on love. He loves us. We can love Him. We are no longer alienated from Him because of our sin. He became sin for us so that we can be made the righteousness of God in Him.
Now that is good news! We are now made the righteousness of God in Christ. He, who is righteous became sin for us, taking our sin, so that we can be made the righteousness of God in Him. In Him. And how are we in Him? When we receive the gift of righteousness by receiving the sacrifice, He made of Himself for us. When we believe the truth that when we receive Him as He is, He now receives us into Himself. This is the transaction made available to us through the new covenant called being “born again”.
We are born from above, by an act of the Holy Spirit. Our spirit is revived from death and we are born into newness of life in Christ. Newness of life, a life we have never lived before. A life that is eternal and everlasting. A life that is in Him, by Him, through Him and of Him. As Galatians 2:20 says, I have been crucified with Christ, it is no longer I who lives, but Christ lives in me and the life which I now live in the flesh, I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me, and gave himself for me.
There is it again; “who loved me”. Yes, God loves us. Jesus loves us. He made a covenant with Himself to prove His love for us. Now, He is inviting us to receive this love and live in its reality. The choice we have is whether or not we will believe in Him and receive His free gift to us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.