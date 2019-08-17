Church briefs are devoted to news of upcoming special events and activities for the area religious community.
* An annual church picnic will be held at 10:10 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18, beginning with worship at Bethel Mennonite Church, 2335 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg. Picnic lunch at 11:30 a.m., followed by activities for adults and children. Call 717-420-5655 or go to bmcgettysburg.church for information.
* St. Mary’s Church, 256 Tract Road, Fairfield, will be holding an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner in the parish hall on Sunday, Aug. 18, from 3-6 p.m. Children under age 6 eat free. Call 717-642-8815.
*The public is invited to a Chicken BBQ on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 11 a.m. until it is sold out, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 6084 Canal Road, Abbottstown. Meal includes half-chicken, potato, a roll with butter and applesauce. Proceeds support Knights of Columbus Charities. For more information, call Ken at 717-814-0265 or email schlaineps@hotmail.com
* The Conewago District Council of Catholic Women will hold the 82nd Annual District Mass and Dinner, Thursday, Sept. 12 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Abbottstown. Mass is at 6 p.m. Following Mass, a chicken dinner will be held in the Parish Social Hall. Guest speaker Mary Furlong’s topic is: “Voice of Malawi: Global Catholicism in a Developing Nation.” For reservations, contact Pat Slonaker at 717-624-3245 or paslonaker@comcast.net no later than Aug. 30.
* Designer Purse and Bag will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School. Bingo starts at 6:30. Advance tickets can be picked up in the school office, 465 Table Rock Road. For more information, call 334-4221.
* The Upper Bermudian Lutheran Parish will hold a Family Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 15 at Upper Bermudian Lutheran Church, 185 Ground Oak Church Road, Gardners. The day will begin with service. Immediately following, there will be an animal presentation by “Creatures Great and Small.” Lunch will be provided, followed by games and activities and the running of the Dandy Dave Derby, a pool noodle horse race for jockeys of all ages. For additional information, call Joyce Sowers at (717) 778-7567.
*Harrisburg Diocesan Charismatic Day of Renewal will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Diocesan Center, 4800 Union Deposit Road, Harrisburg. The program is entitled, “The Beginning and the End: The Healing of Past Soul Wounds” with Keynote Speaker Fr. Paul C. B. Schenck and will include a breakout session of “Unleashing the Gifts of the Holy Spirit.” To register, visit www.aliveinthespirit.net or www.hbgdiocese.org/renewal. Cost includes lunch. Call Joyce at 717-308-7245.
* Wesley Chapel UMC Fall Festival, Saturday, Sept. 21, noon to 5 p.m. Rain or shine. Music by “The Bluegrass Chapel Band” from 2-5 pm. Serving fried oyster sandwiches, homemade chicken corn soup or beef vegetable soup, kettle fried potatoes, steamers, hot dogs and homemade baked goods. Address: 654 Old Waynesboro Road, Fairfield. Health Ministry team offering free blood pressure screenings.
* Trinity United Church of Christ, Gettysburg, is sponsoring a bus trip to the Flight 93 Memorial on Saturday, Oct. 12. The bus will depart from Trinity at 60 East High St. at 7 a.m. and return at 4 p.m. Bring bagged lunch. Purchase tickets by Aug. 30, by calling the church office weekday mornings at 717-334-7266.
* Members of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Abbottstown are joining Father Ho Lung on a Mission Trip to Jamaica Nov. 2-10, to serve the people. Contact Roy Wainwright at roywainwright3@gmail.com or 717-619-7243. Find more information at www.ihmparadise.org/29.
* A Community Potluck Dinner is held at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month at Under The Horizon, 2650 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg. Bring a dish to share. The studio will provide water, coffee and place settings. Call 717-752-4593 for more info.
* First Baptist Church of Gettysburg, 1015 Chambersburg Road, beginning Sept. 4 from 6-8 p.m. AWANA — For ages 3-12th grade. Free Dinner at 5 p.m.
* Day of Pilgrimage is held Sunday through Friday starting with a 1:30 p.m. Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 339 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg, Md.
* The Clothing Closet at Gettysburg United Methodist Church, High Street, Gettysburg, is open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
* The Gettysburg Food Pantry, 153 N. Stratton St. is open every Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
* Upper Adams Food Pantry serves soup/sandwiches plus provides food assistance every second and fourth Monday from 6-7:30 p.m., at Centenary Methodist Church, 99 N. Main St., Biglerville. Call 717-677-6951.
* Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4200 Carlisle Road, Gardners, has an outdoor food pantry on the parking lot of the church for those in need. Donations greatly appreciated.
* Immaculate Conception Church Thrift Shop, 5 Carlisle St., New Oxford, has not yet moved and is holding a clothing sale — buy two items, get third item free. Shop hours are Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Questions, call 717-624-1272.
* Free Fitness Program at Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church, 1865 Knoxlyn Road, Gettysburg, on Thursdays from 1 to 2 p.m.
