ELCA congregations work to improve communities
“God’s Work. Our Hands” is set for 11 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 22 at Trinity Lutheran Church in East Berlin, 117 West King Street, in the social hall. This annual event extends the ministry for and with our neighbors, serving the community in ways that share God’s love. GWOH “deepens a congregation’s experience in its community and offers a way for congregations to play a critical part in addressing community needs.”
Everyone from the community is invited to take part in a wide range of projects designed to allow people of all ages and abilities to participate. The list of projects include:
• Quilt-making and delivery to a local homeless shelter
• Food collection drive at Weis supermarket
• Delivery of food baskets to local first responders
• Writing postcards/letters to send to deployed service members
• Collecting and sorting supplies for school teachers
• Delivering a meal to local migrant workers
The membership of Trinity Lutheran, East Berlin feels strongly about the church supporting the community. As one member put it, “Our Mission Statement says it all. ‘We are a family of Christian disciples, committed to making Christ known while loving and serving God and neighbors.’ This church is much more than a building; it’s a group of caring people supporting those in the community who need our help. From time to time, everyone needs help. God’s Work. Our Hands is our way of putting those words into action.”
For information contact the church office at (717) 259-9125, or go to the church’s website: http://trinitylutheraneb.org
