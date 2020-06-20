Some days when it rains, my body goes on strike and my brain fogs up. My get-up-and-go gets up and goes, leaving an aging shell behind. That’s when I need a strong cup of coffee.
Today was one of those days. While pouring water into our handy dandy coffee drip thingee, the hot coffee and grounds went flying across the kitchen. Surveying the mess I thought, “Man, this is a day for gratitude. It’s either that or I’m going to lose it!“
As I surveyed a truly amazing mess, coffee and grounds splattered everywhere, I told myself spilled coffee was nothing to get fussed up over even though this was not going to be a simple Bounty moment. Coffee and wet grounds were under cupboards, spread over the stove, puddling on the floor, splashed on the wall. How could one cup of coffee and grounds make such a mess?
It was then I realized just how lucky I am to have a kitchen to mess up. Flexing my aching wrist and back, I thought, “I am so fortunate. I have enough coffee to make another cup, a cozy house to live in, plenty of towels and rags with which to clean up, water handy, a bird feeder to watch, books to read, toast to accompany a second cup of coffee, a kind, attentive, very tolerant husband, great kids, wonderful friends, I am so blessed.”
I’ve been thinking about those who are less fortunate. People who have lost their jobs. Who are anxious and afraid. Who are hungry. Who can’t pay the rent. Who have to go to work in these difficult and dangerous times. Who are afraid of getting sick. Who get sick and may even die. Who lose loved ones to the virus. Who are victims of racism. Who lose their businesses, health insurance.
What have I done to deserve so much? To be safe and relatively healthy?
Some nights when I cannot sleep, when I get overwhelmed with the woes of the world, I name names, list things for which I am grateful. Some guy on NPR said naming is a form of meditation. It’s not really praying as I don’t feel spiritual. Not even relaxed. I just name names, list things. Lift up those affected by Covid 19. First responders. The clerks at the grocery store. A friend’s brother who is in the hospital. A grandson in jail. Our foot doctor. A friend hurt in a car accident. Our kids, grandkids, great grandkids. People at church. Neighbors. Those stuck at home. Families affected by police violence and racism. Those feeling impossible situations but end up detained at the border, separated from their children, housed in inhumane detention centers.
By naming, I don’t presume to tell God what to do or how to fix things. My naming is like watching a leaf drift down a mountain stream. I name it and let it go. If I do that long enough, if I keep naming people, places, concerns, things, something inside generally lets go, gets me out of the way and lets God do the dealing. After all, it’s God who has the whole world in his hands, not me. For that, I am very grateful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.