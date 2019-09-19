Bicycle-riding, youth-oriented Pastor Dan Kriel will burst into the Upper Adams Prayer Breakfast scene on Oct.1 at the Apple Bin Bakery and Grill, 674 Arendtsville Road, Biglerville, at 7:45 a.m. It may be similar to his reinvigorating arrival at the Swift Run Foursquare Gospel Church, on New Chester Road, two years ago. Attendees of the prayer breakfast ook forward to Kriel’s first visit.
The pastor served 20 years as the youth leader of four local churches, following his Shippensburg BA and a Masters of Divinity from Lancaster Bible College.
Biglerville born and raised, Kriel will be sharing his experiences and insights on the Gospel during the first Tuesday of October visit. He will also lead prayers, many requested by attendees. He may mention his additional ministry in “Ends of the Earth Cycling.” Plan on joining the long-time gathering for delicious breakfast and fellowship.
Coffee is served upon arrival and breakfast orders are taken shortly after. The day continues at 8 a.m. with singing, led by Barbara Frey’s work at the portable keyboard. Following the guest pastor’s comments, breakfast is served and fellowship is finished by 9 a.m.
Another first time speaker, Tim Seitz-Brown is scheduled to join the prayer breakfast on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Once preaching in Tanzania, Seitz-Brown is back and speaking from the pulpit at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Biglerville.He will be at the Apple Bin to share with his knowledge, insights and the prayers. All are invited to come and join in!
