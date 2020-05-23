We’ve been discussing the true motivation of God toward mankind. We have looked at John 3:16, which says, “For God so loved the world.” He loved the world. That is why Jesus came, to put on display the love of God. In our quest to understand the motivation of God we need to determine who God is, that is, what his character is.
1 John 4:8 tells us that “God is love.” 1 Corinthians 13 gives us the definition of love. It says that “love is patient, kind, does not envy, does not boast, is not proud, does not dishonor others, is not self-seeking, is not easily angered, keeps no record of wrongs, does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth, always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres and never fails.”
Combining these references, we find ourselves asking how much of Christianity is missing something in understanding and application of the love of God. We seem to believe that “God is love.” Yet, we actually have a serious disconnect with defining him as love. Our definition is flawed, and thus, our presentation of God to the world is flawed. Is love patient? Is God patient?
In our flawed understanding of patience, we have seen it as the absence of anger. We have defined patience as withholding anger which really makes impatience a characteristic of love. That only leads to a belief that God is impatient with us as a rule. We have come to see God as just waiting for his impatience to run out so he can judge us for our imperfections, failures, i.e. sins. Sadly, we live our lives in fear of when his patience will run out with us and we will be forsaken. Yet Jesus said that he would never forsake us.
Is God patient with us even though we are imperfect? Too many still believe he is a God just waiting for us to cross the line of his patience so he can damn us to hell. This is not a definition of love. Rather, he is our father and understands our weakness, our propensity to fail and our need for redemption. This is why he sent Jesus to redeem us. Jesus manifested the father, showing us his great patience toward us. As our father, he is with us for the long haul. In his love, he will never lose his patience with us.
Will we always do what pleases him? No. Will He forsake us because we fail him? No. He has a plan for our life, and he will be working toward that goal all the days of our life and into eternity. He is our father. We are His sons. He loves us. His love for us is patient. He has a clear vision of our past, present and future. He will accomplish his desire in us.
Richard Hamm has been in ministry since 1977. He graduated from Rhema Bible College in 1984 and came to be the Pastor of New Life Family Church in the Gettysburg, PA area serving from 1985 to 2008. He is presently involved in a traveling ministry helping churches in south central PA, northern MD, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, Virginia and Tennessee. He can be contacted at 717-253-3247 or at rhhamm2@gmail.com.
