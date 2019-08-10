A Praise Fest, sponsored by 11 area churches, is set for Saturday, Aug. 24, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Gettysburg Rec Park Amphitheater, located off Howard Avenue.
This event will include four Christian bands, children’s activities, two messages (one in English and one in Spanish), free barbecued ribs, hot dogs and more. There will also be opportunities for sharing prayer requests and lots of fellowship and fun.
Volunteers to help with the food and welcoming people are also needed.
This is the sixth year this event has been held as a way for churches, congregations and the community to work together in bringing a greater presence of the Gospel’s Good News beyond the walls of the churches. Bring a chair or a blanket and join this community event.
If it rains, the Praise Fest will move into the Community Room in the Sterner Building at the rec park.
For more information, contact Mike Allwein at St. James Church, 717-334-2012, or Mary Stevenson, 717-870-9048.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.