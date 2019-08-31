St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Gettysburg invites anyone who is considering joining the Catholic Church to come to an introductory meeting on September 9 at 7 p.m. in Room 5 of Xavier Center, located 165 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg.
The Church Fathers who were prayerfully gathered for the Second Vatican Council in the early 1960s urged the Church to return to the catechumenate process implemented by the early Church. When all of Europe was Christian and infant baptism was the norm, the catechumenate ceased to be needed. Today, however, many people are not baptized as infants and the need for the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults has emerged.
Non-baptized persons experience a period of Inquiry when they are first introduced to the beliefs and practices of the Catholic Church. When they are ready they are accepted as Catechumens, those who are preparing for Baptism, Confirmation and Eucharist. These sacraments of initiation are usually received at the Easter Vigil Liturgy. Since growth in Christ continues throughout their lives, they continue to participate in RCIA sessions for several weeks after becoming Catholics.
Accompanying the non-baptized inquirers are those who were baptized in another Christian fellowship but now are considering becoming members of the Catholic Church. Respecting the validity of baptism as conferred in the large majority of Christian denominations, the Catholic Church does not require these seekers to be baptized again. When they are ready these Christians are confirmed in the Catholic tradition and they receive the Eucharist, completing the three sacraments of initiation.
Catholics who were baptized but never received Eucharist, Confirmation or both also come to RCIA sessions to share in the catechesis they missed as children. Adults who have received the sacraments of initiation but have left the Church and now returning are also welcome to join us.
If you have any questions, please contact Suzanne Landis, RCIA Coordinator, at 717-677-8362 or landissg77@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.