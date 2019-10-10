Emmanuel United Church of Christ will host Codo Ensemble in a festival of classical music, a concert that opens the 2019-2020 Community Concert Series.
A program of Bach, Mozart, Beethoven and Brahms will take place at 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 20, in Emmanuel’s sanctuary, 124 Broadway, Hanover.
Musicians include Blanka Bednarz, violin; Elizabeth Erenberg, flute; Danielle Karppala, cello; Alice Bish, viola; and Ken Osowski, piano. A brilliantly blended quintet, these talented musicians have performed internationally and with regional orchestras and chamber groups.
All concerts are free and each event is followed by a dessert reception to meet the performing artists.
The schedule also includes:
• 109th Annual Carol Sing, 7 p.m., Dec. 22, a Hanover tradition with 30-piece community orchestra.
• One Piano – Four Hands, 3 p.m., Jan. 26, 2020, featuring Don Horneff and Myfanwy Jacob-Smith.
• Organist Michael Britt, 7 p.m., Feb. 22, 2020, accompanying the classic 1925 silent film “The Freshman.”
• Baltimore Mandolin Orchestra, 3 p.m., March 22, 2020, featuring Bea Gilbert, resident soprano.
