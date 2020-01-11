Church briefs are devoted to news of upcoming special events and activities for the area religious community.
* The Unitarian Universalist Church of Gettysburg is sponsoring speaker Reverend Howard Burrell, M.A., M Div. at 1 p.m., Sunday Jan. 12, to speak about the Dead Sea Scrolls. Reverend Burrell will begin his presentation at 1 p.m. Admission is $5. The public is invited to attend. For further questions, contact Judith McLean at sanctuary11@comcast.net or 717-860-6444.
* Day of Pilgrimage is held Sunday through Friday starting with a 1:30 p.m. Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 339 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg, Md.
* The Clothing Closet at Gettysburg United Methodist Church, High Street, Gettysburg, is open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
* The Gettysburg Food Pantry, 153 N. Stratton St., is open every Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
* Upper Adams Food Pantry serves soup/sandwiches plus provides food assistance every second and fourth Monday from 6-7:30 p.m., at Centenary Methodist Church, 99 N. Main St., Biglerville. Call 717-677-6951.
* Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4200 Carlisle Road, Gardners, has an outdoor food pantry on the parking lot of the church for those in need. Upper Bermudian Lutheran Church, 185 Ground Oak Church Road, Gardners, also has an outdoor food pantry. Donations greatly appreciated.
* The Immaculate Conception Thrift Shop, 5 Carlisle St., New Oxford is having a 50 percent off moving sale, also donations will not be accepted until after the move. Shop hours are Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Questions call 717-624-1272.
* Free Fitness Program at Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church, 1865 Knoxlyn Road, Gettysburg, on Thursdays at 9 a.m.
* On Jan. 12 at the 10:30 a.m. service, Christ Lutheran Church will celebrate Epiphany and the Baptism of Our Lord Sunday. The Buzz Jones Quintet and vocalist Lisa Cadigan will lead congregational singing of “Baptized in Water” and “Go Tell On The Mountain.” Two spirituals, ‘”Wade in the Water” and ‘”This Little Light of Mine,” will also be part of the service. All are welcome. Christ Church is located at 30 Chambersburg St.
