The U.S. Army Chaplain Corps is visiting religious institutions across the nation to increase the number of chaplains in the ranks by attracting civilian clergy to live the call fiercely and bring Soldiers to God and God to Soldiers as a U.S. Army chaplain.
The Army needs a diverse group of chaplains to nurture the living, care for the wounded and honor the fallen and meet the needs of our Soldier population of all faith groups, race and gender.
The first recruiting mission visit through Chaplain Corps Recruiting and Ecclesiastical Relations is to the Lutheran Theological Seminary in Gettysburg, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19.
Chap. (Lt. Col.) Glenn Palmer, Chief, Training Development Division, US Army Chaplain Center and School, Fort Jackson, South Carolina will preach at the daily Chapel Worship service and be available all day to meet with students, answer any questions, to discuss the unique ministry calling and pluralistic mission of the Army Chaplaincy.
The seminary is also Palmer’s alma mater.
The U.S. Army Chaplain Corps now trains chaplains and religious affairs specialists to provide religious support to America’s Army and their Families by focusing on people and communities while
assisting commanders in ensuring the right of free exercise of religion for all Soldiers.
Army chaplains have stood alongside America’s fighting men and women during all of our Wars since 1775. It was Continental Army Commander, Gen. George Washington who is credited with saying, “We need chaplains.” And on his request to the Continental Congress, chaplains were established as part of the Army on July 29, 1775.
For more information call Chaplain (Lt. Col .) Glenn Palmer, at 803-391-5296 or email him at glenn.a.palmer.mil@mail.mil
