Our granddaughter has been staying with us since the pandemic closed her technical school in March. She’s self-contained, reclusive, stubborn, regimented, messy. She’s autistic, you see.
“My brain just doesn’t work the way yours does,” she likes to remind me. But, once we accepted her for who she is, we’ve discovered this warm, caring, funny, thoughtful, delightful young lady.
Having her here has been a real gift. Learning to accept her without feeling the need to change her has been challenging at times. A good lesson in acceptance.
Hugging, for instance, is a no-on as she is hyper sensitive to touch. Yet, she will come and gently pat me on the head when feeling affectionate. By accepting her for who she is, she has captured our hearts. When she returns to school we will miss our “upstairs phantom,” as her grand-father calls her.
It is so easy to make assumptions about others when we don’t know or understand them. We impose our own experience, beliefs, prejudices or preferences on others. We make judgments based on first impressions, assumptions we learned in childhood. Not having adequate information, we are unwilling to make an effort to know others, learn their stories, why they are the way they are. It is difficult to move past first impressions, our misconceptions and expectations, so we deny ourselves rich and meaningful relationships, opportunities to grow and learn.
When we are intolerant and close minded, when we discriminate based on inadequate or biased information, we deny ourselves the opportunity to expand our world. When we allow our prejudices and fears to shape our responses, we doom ourselves to a lifetime of anger, fear, depression, and unhappiness.
Jesus’ “Love your enemies. Do good to those who hurt, frighten, or misunderstand you” is based on sound psychology. We reduce our stress load when we stop seeing the other as threatening.
Prejudice is a heavy burden as our fears, suspicion, and mistrust follow us wherever we go. I suspect Jesus’ invitation to “come unto me all you are burdened and heavy laden and I will give you rest” is more about letting go of our fear, hatred and prejudice than anything else. In the end, all any of us wants is to be accepted and valued for who and what we are. It’s hard enough to live up to our own expectations, let alone those of others. What I hear in Black Lives Matter is a cry for acceptance, a longing to belong. I see in the ongoing protests an outpouring of despair, a cry to be seen, heard, and accepted as valued human beings. Their deep need to live, love, care for their families, and contribute to society as equals is all too valid.
The lesson I relearned this summer as I entered the world of autism is simple and profound. We may be different, but our differences enrich life, not diminish it. Regardless of race or blending of races, educated or uneducated, healthy or unhealthy, trans, gay, straight, thin, fat, tall, short, religious, nonreligious, Democrat or Repubican, each and every one of us has been created in the image of God, a loving and accepting God who breathed life into all and said, “It is good!”
