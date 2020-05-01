Did you ever have a pity party? You know, you find yourself in unwelcomed situations; you see others whose life looks so much nicer, easier, gentler, at least from the outside looking in.
Your health, your finances, your relationships, your appearance, your job, your family, all of these and more can be the focus of a pity party if we aren’t careful.
A pity party can come on suddenly, and can last for hours, days or months. We sit and sulk over our circumstances; we may cry, pout, overeat or more. We complain, and nothing changes.
It seems no one likes to attend our pity parties, can you blame them? Well, there are those who seem to thrive on making us feel worse during our times of begrudging. But for the most part, the only one attending such parties are me, myself and I.
I’m certain you know what I’m talking about. Maybe you’ve had your fair share, or maybe you are stuck in one right now. Don’t be too discouraged. There is a remedy to end these pitiful parties. Read on.
I found myself smack dab in a huge PP (as I like to refer to them) several years ago. Sure, there were a lot of uneasy circumstances going on in my life. My husband and two daughters were serving for several weeks in South Sudan, Africa, and I was concerned for their safety.
Two large snow storms hit our area back to back and what was once my husband and children’s job to shovel our long driveway now was my sole responsibility.
Normally, these things wouldn’t have rocked me much. But one morning, I woke up with a massive toothache and the dentist referred me to an oral surgeon. That tipped the scale, and I found myself in my car in the parking lot of the dentist office have a full-blown party.
There were no balloons or cake; I sure could have indulged in an entire chocolate cake with peanut butter icing had one been offered at that moment. Instead, I sat there with my hands in my face, crying, uttering sorrowful, woeful remarks about how miserable I was and how unfair it was that all of this should be happening to me. Do you hear the violins?
Trying to pull myself together, I sheepishly cried out to God, “Lord, please forgive me. Help me to stop feeling sorry for myself.”
I immediately felt the still small voice of the Holy Spirit whisper, “Take your eyes off of yourself and go help someone else.”
I thought of a dear woman who was currently in a nursing home. I wiped my eyes, turned my car in that direction and drove right over to visit her.
Her room was dark and she had declined since my last visit. In fact, she was no longer able to communicate. Sitting next to her, I quickly realized I had very little about which to feel sorry for myself.
I picked up a daily devotional that was sitting on her night stand and turned to the day’s date and began reading the devotional out loud. The topic for that day’s devotional was “The Trap of Self Pity.”
As I read to my friend, I realized I was actually reading for myself. The words went something like this, “If you are trapped in self pity, begin to thank God for all of those little things you are blessed with. Choose to focus on God and draw closer to him and his goodness. Help others less fortunate.” These three things were mentioned as the keys to unlocking the trap of self pity.
God, in His amazing, mysterious ways, knew I needed to read those words that day. He led me to the bedside of someone who was far worse off than me. He alone knew that I would read those life-changing words that I so desperately needed to hear.
I prayed for my dear friend, and I thanked God for her, and for our God that is so worthy to be praised.
I left her room and returned to my car in the parking lot of the nursing home and sat for a while with a different perspective, with joy instead of sorrow, not having a pity-party, but a thankful party, thankful that God was willing to remind me so clearly that he is near and good, and that there’s always so much more to be thankful for than to be miserable about.
“Let us strip off anything that slows us down or holds us back, and especially those sins that wrap themselves so tightly around our feet and trip us up; and let us run with patience the particular race that God has set before us. Keeping our eyes on Jesus, our leader and instructor.” Hebrews 12:1a-2
