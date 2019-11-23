Well known Reverend Susan McCarthy, while still on medical leave, will once again head the Upper Adams Prayer Breakfast at 7:45 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 3 at the Apple Bin Grill and Bakery on Rt. 234 outside Biglerville. She was struck with osteomyelitis in July, 2017. The bone infection soon incapacitated her and led to her departure as spiritual leader of both Benders and St. Paul Lutheran churches in Biglerville. Her life has also been further complicated by her husband Terry’s stroke which has placed him on leave from his Hanover parish and housebound. However, two plus years of surgery, medical treatments and effort have finally cleared her to return for a visit to UAPB. Come hear this resilient lady speak of God’s grace and blessings.
McCarthy is a Wilkes-Barre native who graduated from the Lutheran Seminary at Gettysburg and began ministry at Benders, and eight years later added service at St. Paul. She and Terry are about to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary along with their son Luke at their home off of Old Harrisburg Road near Heidlersburg. A very popular speaker at UAPB, her return is anticipated and welcomed.
Everyone is invited to attend this always multi-denominational group to learn from and enjoy the speaker’s insights. The morning gathering is held monthly on the first Tuesday of the month, with coffee and breakfast orders. It continues at 8 a.m. with singing led by Carol Rex and Barbara Frey’s work at the portable keyboard. Following the guest pastor’s comments and prayers as requested by the group, breakfast is served and joyful fellowship is generally finished by 9 a.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 7 will mark the new year’s beginning for the Upper Adams Prayer Breakfast when Pastor Mark Ostby of the Open Door Fellowship will return to address the group. This will be the third visit for Pastor Oz, as he is often known, to open the scriptures to UAPB. Please pass the word. All are invited to come and join this more than 35-year-old group of Christians. There is always room for one, two or many more.
