The Christmas tree at Trinity United Church of Christ on the corner of Stratton and High Streets displays Christ’s light in different ways this holiday season, according to a press release.
During the month of November, the church’s Social Concern’s Committee collected various sizes of socks and underwear, then decorated the tree in the sanctuary. On Nov. 24, donations were blessed and sent on to the Gettysburg Area School District. The tree was moved into the church’s gathering area where over 100 Chrismons — symbols of Christ in various shapes and sizes — were hung with care. The Chrismons were created by members of Trinity during several workshops this year.
Both trees are a symbolic welcome for the Christ child. One, a beacon of mission and service and the other filled with symbols that have come to represent Jesus, the release said. The church encourages everyone to find ways to show forth the hope, peace, joy and love of Advent. The family of Trinity UCC wish all a very Merry Christmas.
