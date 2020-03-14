“To thine ownself be true, and thou canst not then be false to any man.” Shakespeare was right on when he wrote those perceptive words. Unless we can be honest and true to ourselves, we can’t be honest and true to others, for without truth and honesty, life is just “slings and arrows of outrageous fortune.”
I am grateful I’ve had the privilege of living most of my life in Adams County. Close enough to major cities like Washington and Baltimore to take advantage of cultural events and other positive urban influences, we are still somewhat removed from the hustle and bustle of cosmopolitan life. Even with all of the new building developments springing up seemingly everywhere, there is still lots of open space, forested hillsides, miles of apple orchards, acres of corn and other crops to delight the eye and feed the soul. Along with the comings and goings of tourists, it is still agriculture that defines the seasons and our individual and community lives.
Having the good fortune to work in Europe during the postwar years when Europe was recovering from the ravages of WWII, we were exposed to not just the terrifying devastation of modern warfare, but other cultures and ways of doing things. Thus, while we have always been tuned to the larger world and chafted against much of our local parochialism, it’s still the weather and harvests that have grounded us mentally, physically, and spiritually.
There is something about having one’s life circumscribed by the cycles of nature that feels very right and honest. Hail storms, droughts, harvest time rains, early or late frosts remind us neither Mother Nature nor the larger world revolves around our needs or desires. How can one take in the beauty of an apple tree in blossom, a tumbling mountain stream, a star studded sky, and not ponder That Something Greater than we mere mortals. In spite of our illusions of self importance. we are only an infinitestimal speck of an immense whole. So, where did we get this crazy idea that we could plunder and rape this beautiful planet that feeds and nurtures us without negative consequences?
“To thine ownself be true and thou canst then be false to any man” reminds me I live within community. How I treat myself and others truly matters, and the fate of the world actually depends on our growing awareness of just how interdependent we are with Mother
Earth. Just as we cannot abuse others without negative consequences, so abusing our precious planet is resulting in terrifying consequences. For this we should be profoundly grateful for with awareness comes the possibility of change.
It is precisely because the world does not revolve around you and me and our desires that coming to know and trust ourselves to be responsible is critically important. It is precisely because our precious planet refuses to absorb our ever growing abuses that we come to know ourselves as trustworthy or untrustworthy, for we all live within a vital paradox. Yes, we are but a blip in the vastness of time and space, yet who we are and what we do matters. Like the flutter of butterfly wings we each leave our mark be it true or false.
“To thine ownself be true and thou canst not then be false to any man.”
