Church briefs are devoted to news of upcoming special events and activities for the area religious community.
* Designer Purse and Bag will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School. Doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. Advance tickets can be picked up in the school office, 465 Table Rock Rd. For more information call 334-4221.
*St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St, Gettysburg, is having its 30th Annual Fastnacht Sale on Sunday, Feb. 23 from 8 a.m. to noon, Monday Feb. 24 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Tuesday Feb. 25 from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. These are the old fashioned fastnachts made by hand. Pre-order to ensure the product is guaranteed at StJamesGettysburg.com and select Order Fastnachts, or call 717-337-1372. Supplies while they last. Payment at pickup. Proceeds benefit the youth programs and ministries.
* Prince of Peace Episcopal Church will hold the 40th annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Day event at the Gettysburg Fire Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 25. Pancakes and all the trimmings will be served from 6 a.m. until 1 p.m.
*MOPS (Mothers of preschoolers, ages birth to 5) and MomsNext (Mothers of school age children) will meet Feb. 26, from 9:15 to 11:15 a.m. at Gettysburg Church of the Nazarene, 1110 Fairfield Rd., Gettysburg. Child care provided. Call 717-334-3209 for more information.
* St. Francis Xavier Parish will host its ninth annual Lenten Fish Fry Dinners on Friday, Feb. 28, March 6, 13 and 20, 5-7 p.m., Xavier Center, 465 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg. Dine-in or take out. Children under 5 eat free. No reservations required. 717-334-4048. Visit http://www.stfxcc.org for the menu.
*Church Women United invites all local church women to a meeting and luncheon on Wednesday, March 4 at 11:30 a.m., at Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Rd. Our guest speaker, Mary Stevenson, will be speaking to us about Gettysburg C.A.R.E.S. A special welcome to all newcomers. No reservations are needed.
*Sonlight Christian Fellowship will join in a night of gospel music with Amberson — Anchored — Amazing Grass singing and playing at Little Everett’s Social Hall, 12 Elm Avenue, Gettysburg on March 14 from 4 to 8 p.m. Doors open at 3 p.m and a roast beef dinner will be served from 5 to 6 p.m. Give as you feel led. Donations to Sonlight Christian Fellowship Building Fund or Everett Jr. Call 717-465-6104 for more details.
*An All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast Buffet will be held on Saturday, March 14, from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Tom’s Creek United Methodist Church, 10926 Simmons Road, Emmitsburg, Maryland. The menu will include scrambled eggs, pancakes, sausage, bacon, chipped beef gravy, home fries, toast, muffins, fruit, coffee, tea and orange juice. Baked goods will also be available for purchase. Questions? Call the church at 301-447-3171.
* The Clothing Closet at Gettysburg United Methodist Church, High Street, Gettysburg, is open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
* The Gettysburg Food Pantry, 153 N. Stratton St., is open every Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
* Upper Adams Food Pantry serves soup/sandwiches plus provides food assistance every second and fourth Monday from 6-7:30 p.m., at Centenary Methodist Church, 99 N. Main St., Biglerville. Call 717-677-6951.
* Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4200 Carlisle Road, Gardners, has an outdoor food pantry on the parking lot of the church for those in need. Upper Bermudian Lutheran Church, 185 Ground Oak Church Road, Gardners, also has an outdoor food pantry. Donations greatly appreciated.
