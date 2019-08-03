Several years ago, my little dog, Bailey, did something he had never done before. As I pulled our car into our garage and opened the door to let him into the house, he ran outside. It was 10 p.m. and by the time I realized what he had done, I could not find him. I called for him, searching all over our yard for 10 minutes, but it was almost as if he had disappeared into thin air.
I went into the house to get a flashlight when my phone rang. It was our next door neighbor. She asked, “Are you missing your little dog?”
Relieved, I said, “Oh, I am. I’m so sorry, did he run over to your home?” She replied, “I’m sorry. We found him by the side of the road. he’s just been hit by a car.”
We live a distance off the main road, sharing a lane with several neighbors. I could not believe my obedient dog had run that distance in such a short amount of time. Had my neighbor not found him, it may have been too late before we did.
We rushed down to the edge of the road, and there lay my dear sweet fur baby; wounded from the hit-and-run. A policeman had arrived, comforted us and helped us carefully place Bailey in our car. We then rushed off to the Emergency Veterinary Office. Although he suffered a broken hip and other internal injuries, he did survive.
The morning following the accident, I called my neighbor to thank her and provide an update. I assumed that she came past the accident when it happened, which is how she found him so quickly, but it wasn’t as I had suspected.
She was actually in her house when her black lab did something uncharacteristic, running through an invisible fence to sit with my dog along the side of the road. They believe he was drawn to cross the electric boundary by Bailey’s cries and yelps. When they found their dog, they also found mine.
Isn’t that amazing? What a picture — that this dog chose to get shocked in order to come to the side of my injured dog speaks volumes. Of course, as I often do, I ponder the lesson and ask myself what I can learn from this experience. It caused me to look at my own life. Possibly, it may help you to look at your life, too. Maybe it will help us to ask ourselves some serious, soul-searching questions.
Am I willing to help others, no matter the cost? What if, in doing so, it will cause me pain? Maybe the pain isn’t the shock of an electrical fence — maybe the pain is to be inconvenienced with our time, our money or our reputation. Am I willing to lay down my agenda to support someone else? Am I willing to sit by a hurting person just so they are not alone? Am I willing to help them just because they need someone?
It is easier, it seems, to help someone if there isn’t any skin off of our back, but what if that were not the case?
The Bible tells us to “weep with those who are weeping” (Romans 12:15). It doesn’t add, “when it’s convenient or if you feel like it or not.”
We live in a day where life somehow has gotten so rushed, so self-absorbed. It’s become so easy to ignore the needs of those around us. But the Lord desires that we put others above ourselves. The Bible also teaches us to be like the Good Samaritan (see: Luke 10) In Modern Day English, this means: Cross the street. Go the extra mile. Don’t allow differences to stop you. Help those who need help. Period!
I’ve asked God to help me to hear the cries of those who are wounded, to be willing to take the shock, to be willing to lay down my life for my friend.
Wouldn’t our world be much lovelier if we would all respond like that dear black lab did? The shock you endure, may very well save the life of someone who is hurting and dying. Are you willing?
