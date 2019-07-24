Church briefs are devoted to news of upcoming special events and activities for the area religious community.
* The 2019 Summer Worship series, sponsored by the Gettysburg Ministerium, is held Sundays during the summer at 8 a.m. at the Battlefield Amphitheater on Confederate Avenue. Cheryl Betts, director of Christian Ed, Gettysburg Presbyterian, will lead worship on Aug. 4.
* A free grilled chicken dinner and concert by the Hyssongs will be held Aug. 9, sponsored by Tom’s Creek United Methodist Church at the outdoor pavilion on Route 140, three miles east of Emmitsburg, Md. The free dinners will be served starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by the concert. All are welcome. Please bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. For questions, call Jeanne Schubert at 301-502-7494.
* St. Mary’s Church, 256 Tract Road, Fairfield, will be holding an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner in the parish hall on Sunday, Aug. 18, from 3 to 6 p.m. Dinner includes, spaghetti, meatballs, sausage, salad, bread stick, drinks and dessert. Children under age 6 eat free. For information call 717-642-8815.
* The Conewago District Council of Catholic Women will hold the 82nd Annual District Mass and Dinner, Thursday, Sept. 12 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Abbottstown. Mass is at 6 p.m. Following Mass, a chicken dinner will be held in the Parish Social Hall. Cost $10 per person. Guest speaker Mary Furlong's topic is: "Voice of Malawi: Global Catholicism in a Developing Nation." All women of the diocese are invited to attend. For reservations, contact Pat Slonaker at 717-624-3245 or paslonaker@comcast.net no later than Aug. 30.
* Wesley Chapel UMC Fall Festival, Saturday, Sept. 21, noon to 5 p.m. Rain or shine. Music by "The Bluegrass Chapel Band" from 2-5 pm. Serving fried oyster sandwiches, homemade chicken corn soup/beef vegetable soup (bowl/quart), kettle fried potatoes, steamers, hot dogs and homemade baked goods. Address: 654 Old Waynesboro Road, (Fountaindale) Fairfield. New: Health Ministry team offering free blood pressure screenings.
* Members of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Abbottstown are joining Father Ho Lung (Missionaries of the Poor) on a Mission Trip to Jamaica Nov. 2-10, 2019, to serve the people. Why not consider joining them? Contact Roy Wainwright at roywainwright3@gmail.com or 717-619-7243. Find more information at www.ihmparadise.org/29.
* A Community Potluck Dinner is held at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month at Under The Horizon, 2650 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg. If able, bring a dish to share. The studio will provide water, coffee and place settings. Call 717-752-4593 for more information.
* First Baptist Church of Gettysburg, 1015 Chambersburg Road, holds a college-aged ministry (CAM) for ages 18- 25 every Wednesday from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
* Day of Pilgrimage is held Sunday through Friday starting with a 1:30 p.m. Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 339 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg, Md.
* The Clothing Closet at Gettysburg United Methodist Church, High Street, Gettysburg, is open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
* The Gettysburg Food Pantry, 153 N. Stratton St. is open every Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
* Upper Adams Food Pantry serves soup/sandwiches plus provides food assistance every second and fourth Monday from 6-7:30 p.m., at Centenary Methodist Church, 99 N. Main St., Biglerville. Call 717-677-6951.
* Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4200 Carlisle Road, Gardners, has an outdoor food pantry on the parking lot of the church for those in need. Donations greatly appreciated.
* Immaculate Conception Church Thrift Shop, 5 Carlisle St., New Oxford, has not yet moved and is holding a clothing sale - buy two items, get third item free. Shop hours are Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Questions, call 717-624-1272.
* The St. Vincent Church Thrift Shop, rear 224 Third St., Hanover, is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Weekly sales, First Friday specials and Super Sale Saturdays with 50 percent off entire shop.
* Free Fitness Program at Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church, 1865 Knoxlyn Road, Gettysburg, on Thursdays from 1 to 2 p.m.
