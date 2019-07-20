The Rev. Ben Siebert of Trinity Lutheran Church in Arendtsville, will speak to the Upper Adams Prayer Breakfast Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the Apple Bin Restaurant near Biglerville.
Siebert, one of the newer pastors in the area, has been leading the white-steepled A’ville Church since 2014. He graduated with honors from Bluffton (Ohio) University in 2010 and completed his studies with a Masters in Divinity at the Lutheran Theological Seminary at Philadelphia,.
Very involved in cooperative ministry efforts including John’s Meals and the Upper Adams Christians Together, Siebert is quite well known in many Upper Adams area churches. He and his wife reside in Arendtsville.
The Upper Adams Prayer Group meets for breakfast on the first Tuesday of each month at the Apple Bin Restaurant, starting at 7:45 a.m. with coffee and breakfast orders and continues with singing, a message and fellowship, concluding around 9 a.m.
All are invited to attend.
