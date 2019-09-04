Church briefs are devoted to news of upcoming special events and activities for the area religious community.
*The public is invited to a Chicken BBQ today, from 11 a.m. until it is sold out, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 6084 Canal Road, Abbottstown. The meal includes half-chicken, potato, a roll with butter and applesauce. Proceeds support Knights of Columbus Charities. For more information, call Ken at 717-814-0265 or email schlaineps@hotmail.com
* Boy Scout Troop 501 will hold a Car Wash to help raise funds for an upcoming Eagle Project, on from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., today in the parking lot of Redeemer’s United Church of Christ, 107 East King Street in Littlestown.
* MOPS (Mothers of preschoolers, ages birth to 5) and MomsNext (Mothers of school age children) will meet Sep 11, from 9:15 to 11:15 AM at Gettysburg Church of the Nazarene, 1110 Fairfield Rd., Gettysburg. Child care provided. Call 717-334-3209 for more information.
* The Conewago District Council of Catholic Women will hold the 82nd Annual District Mass and Dinner, Thursday, Sept. 12 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Abbottstown. Mass is at 6 p.m. Following Mass, a chicken dinner will be held in the Parish Social Hall. Guest speaker Mary Furlong’s topic is: “Voice of Malawi: Global Catholicism in a Developing Nation.” For reservations, contact Pat Slonaker at 717-624-3245 or paslonaker@comcast.net no later than Aug. 30.
* Designer Purse and Bag will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School. Doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo starts at 6:30. Advance tickets can be picked up in the school office, 465 Table Rock Road. For more information call 334-4221.
* The Upper Bermudian Lutheran Parish will hold a Family Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 15 at Upper Bermudian Lutheran Church, 185 Ground Oak Church Road, Gardners. The day will begin with service. Immediately following, there will be an animal presentation by “Creatures Great and Small.” Lunch will be provided, followed by games and activities and the running of the Dandy Dave Derby, a pool noodle horse race for jockeys of all ages. For additional information or directions, please call Joyce Sowers at (717) 778-7567.
*Harrisburg Diocesan Charismatic Day of Renewal will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Diocesan Center, 4800 Union Deposit Road, Harrisburg. The program is entitled, “The Beginning and the End: The Healing of Past Soul Wounds” with Keynote Speaker Fr. Paul C. B. Schenck and will include a breakout session of “Unleashing the Gifts of the Holy Spirit.” To register, visit www.aliveinthespirit.net or www.hbgdiocese.org/renewal. Cost includes lunch. Call Joyce at 717-308-7245.
* Wesley Chapel UMC Fall Festival, Saturday, Sept. 21, noon to 5 p.m. Rain or shine. Music by “The Bluegrass Chapel Band” from 2-5 pm. Serving fried oyster sandwiches, homemade chicken corn soup/beef vegetable soup, kettle fried potatoes, steamers, hot dogs and homemade baked goods. Address: 654 Old Waynesboro Road, Fairfield. Health Ministry team offering free blood pressure screenings.
* Trinity United Church of Christ, Gettysburg, is sponsoring a bus trip to the Flight 93 Memorial on Saturday, Oct. 12. The bus will depart from Trinity at 60 East High St. at 7 a.m. and return at 4 p.m. Bring bagged lunch. Purchase tickets by calling the church office weekday mornings at 717-334-7266.
* Members of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Abbottstown are joining Father Ho Lung (Missionaries of the Poor) on a Mission Trip to Jamaica Nov. 2-10, 2019, to serve the people. Why not consider joining them? Contact Roy Wainwright at roywainwright3@gmail.com or 717-619-7243. Find more information at www.ihmparadise.org/29.
* First Baptist Church of Gettysburg, 1015 Chambersburg Road, beginning Sept. 4 from 6-8 p.m. AWANA — For ages 3-12th grade. Free Dinner at 5 p.m. Also, on Sept. 29, Auri Hauben from Chosen People Ministries will speak on Yom Kippur — Day of Atonement at the 9 and 10:30 a.m. services.
* Day of Pilgrimage is held Sunday through Friday starting with a 1:30 p.m. Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 339 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg, Md.
* The Clothing Closet at Gettysburg United Methodist Church, High Street, Gettysburg, is open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
* The Gettysburg Food Pantry, 153 N. Stratton St. is open every Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
* Upper Adams Food Pantry serves soup/sandwiches plus provides food assistance every second and fourth Monday from 6-7:30 p.m., at Centenary Methodist Church, 99 N. Main St., Biglerville. Call 717-677-6951.
* Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4200 Carlisle Road, Gardners, has an outdoor food pantry on the parking lot of the church for those in need. Donations greatly appreciated.
* Immaculate Conception Church Thrift Shop, 5 Carlisle St., New Oxford, is having a clothing sale, buy one, get one free; the second item must of equal or lesser value. Shop hours are Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Questions call 717-624-1272.
* Free Fitness Program at Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church, 1865 Knoxlyn Road, Gettysburg, on Thursdays from 1 to 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.