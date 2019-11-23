The hustle and bustle of the upcoming holiday season is reflected at the Seton Shrine in Emmitsburg, which is bustling with all types of holiday events this year.
Candlelight Tours of Christmas Past is one of the hallmark events this year. In this experience, attendees step back to the 1800s to experience Christmas as Elizabeth Ann Seton did. A guide will lead attendees by lantern to the historic homes decorated for the season, where they will encounter and interact with beloved friends of Elizabeth Ann Seton. These candlelight tours take places Dec. 2-5 and Dec. 9-15 at 4, 5 and 6 p.m.
The other hallmark event is Door to Bethlehem, a faith drama that’s based on the tradition of Las Posadas. Attendees join Mary and Joseph as they search for shelter on their journey to Bethlehem. Attendees become part of the story, and with Mary and Joseph, they encounter a series of colorful innkeepers at various locations at the Shrine. Door to Bethlehem takes place December 6-8 from 5 to 7:30 p.m., with tours beginning every 15 minutes each night.
The Shrine is introducing a new holiday movie series.The Shrine’s Visitor Center theater will host free holiday films and Christmas specials every Saturday in December at 3 p.m. The following films will be shown: “The Star” on Dec. 7; “It’s A Wonderful Life” on Dec. 14; three Christmas special classics on Dec. 21 — “A Charlie Brown Christmas” from 1965, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” from 1966 and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” from 1964; and, “The Muppet Christmas Carol” on Dec. 28. Free tickets can be reserved ahead of time at setonshrine.org or in person at the Shrine’s Visitor Center.
If music is more your style, the Shrine has two concerts this holiday season. The Emmitsburg Community Chorus returns for its annual performance in the Shrine’s Basilica on Sunday, Dec. 1, at 4 p.m. There’s nothing like hearing this local group of talented singers perform festive holiday favorites in the beautiful space of the Basilica. On Dec. 15 at 3 p.m., the regional Celtic band, Seasons, arrives for its first performance at the Shrine. Five siblings play a variety of traditional Irish music instruments. Their concert, “Seasons: A Celtic Christmas Concert,” features a variety of Irish Christmas songs and traditional Christmas favorites.
The Seton Shrine is located at 339 South Seton Avenue, Emmitsburg, Md. There is ample free parking, and admission to the Shrine’s Visitor Center, museum and Basilica is free. All events are open to the public.
