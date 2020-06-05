Ruby was her name. My grandmother was named appropriately. She was a gem, and also my hero in the faith.
She passed away shortly after I married, and although my children never met her, she was a regular part of our conversations. The legacy she has passed down to her family has been strong. She taught us, by her example, how to love. She was a simple woman who loved others well by her words and gentle actions.
As a little girl, I loved Grandma Ruby because she was so kind. She was probably like most grandmothers; making special treats, welcoming sleep overs, overlooking faults, and never punishing her grandkids.
When I was a senior in college, my love and admiration for Ruby multiplied. I had an assignment to interview an elderly person and write a paper about all the stages of their life. Immediately, my mind went to Ruby. I knew she would agree to it, and it would give me an opportunity to learn even more about her. We scheduled the interview for a Saturday morning and she welcomed me, first with breakfast — her famous pancakes. The interview lasted all morning and afternoon, so of course she fed me throughout the day. I recall ending the day with her amazing chocolate chip cookies and a large bottle of coke. (Yes, always and only bottles).
It wasn’t the food or the pampering that forged my love for this strong woman that day, but the story of her selfless life. And that day is the day I realized the deeper meaning of the word love.
I learned that day that her life was actually very tragic. Her marriage to my grandfather ended, not because of her desire but as a result of his adultery. The even deeper heartache is that he left her with two small children (her three older children were married), while she was in the hospital recovering from major heart surgery.
His decision left her to move into a small, one-bedroom apartment, sharing her bed with her daughter, and making a make-shift bedroom out of a closet for her son. She worked two jobs to support her family.
Although my grandfather died when I was 1 year old, I was angry at this man who had treated my dear grandmother with such neglect. But that is not the end of the story, and that was certainly not where I learned the deeper meaning of love.
She shared that as time went on and she adjusted to her new way of life, she received a call from her estranged husband. The relationship with this other woman had ended and his health had drastically declined. He was currently in the hospital with a debilitating neurological disease. He was reaching out to my grandmother to see if he could come back home; he needed someone to care for him in his final days.
Upon hearing this information for the first time, my knee-jerk reaction was, “Ohhhh No. You didn’t do that, did you?” With a sweet, tender smile, and a slight nod of her head, she told me that she had.
My natural way of looking at this was, “But don’t enable him. Don’t allow someone who has hurt you, the chance to hurt you again. Make him suffer for all that he put you through.”
But my grandmother’s view was much different. She felt that God had directed her to take him in; she felt that it was her way of showing him God’s love.
She cared for him for the remainder of his life and because of her willingness to forgive him and care for him, he too had softened and she believed he had, in the end, received God’s forgiveness.
I sat there as a young 22-year-old listening to my grandmother’s soft, gracious voice, telling me a story of such heartache, and yet, there was no bitterness in her voice. I realized at that moment that I had never in my entire life heard her say anything negative about him. It was then that I realized my idea of love was all wrong. As I’ve grown older, I’m still learning from my grandmother’s example.
Love isn’t what you receive in this life, it’s what you give. Love isn’t an emotional experience, but a choice. Love isn’t demanding your own way, but treating the other person with respect and dignity, even if it’s never returned. Love is forgiving, and forgiving again.
True love is only found in Christ. It’s the only way we can love others the way he asks us to. And as wonderful as my grandmother was, I have come to learn that this unselfish, sacrificial love is possible for anyone of us to experience — but only through the love of Christ.
In this day when so many are hurting, the greatest thing we can do is do what Ruby has done — forgive, care for, and honor those that need the healing love of Christ. It really is the only way to live a peaceful life.
“There is no greater love than to lay down your life for you friends.” John 15:13
