Young readers of all ages will find storybooks, picture books, mysteries, histories, sports stories, short stories, classics, adventures, and more at the free Children’s Book Fair to be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in York Springs on Saturday, Aug. 24. The 12th annual book fair will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Preschool age children and elementary school readers will find a wide selection, from baby books to “chapter books.” Older readers can choose from current and classic teen and young adult fiction, as well as nonfiction books on a variety of subjects including sports and hobbies, biography, history, and careers, among many others.
Some books are new; others are used or well-loved “old favorites.” Parents can enjoy finding stories from their own childhood to share with their children.
Homeschoolers, teachers, and Sunday school teachers are invited to choose from a selection of books devoted to academic subjects, crafts and activities for young students.
Holy Trinity is located at 216 Main St., York Springs.
