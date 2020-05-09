It was windy yesterday. Gusty, blustery, stormy, scary, roaring around the corner windy. I walked to the mailbox fighting to maintain my balance. As I rounded a corner, a blast of wind blew me backwards pushing me into a nearby bush. What a relief to finally step inside the house to safety.
That’s what this pandemic feels like. A stiff, blowing us off course wind. A threat to our safety. Fortunately, there is never an ill wind that doesn’t blow some good. Our job now is to find that good, to stand firm in face of the virus’s disorienting, disrupting winds, and seek the hidden opportunities being revealed within the heartbreak of fear and loss.
Father Richard Rohr says enlightenment is the ability to see differently, to look beyond the shadows of our fears and doubts to the light, the light of love. Love’s healing and forgiveness. But, to do that we have to face our shadow selves, both as individuals, as faith communities, political parties, a nation. Contrary to what we have been taught, our shadow selves are not evil. They simply are. But it is our shadow selves, those aspects of self and life we don’t want to acknowledge or see, that cause us to disown our human vulnerability, self doubt, disappointment, ignored opportunities.
We recently celebrated Easter. With this pandemic, however, it feels as if we are still caught in the heartbreak of Good Friday. Change and social distancing makes it difficult to realize the future is actually filled with unimaginable promise and possibility.
Resurrection, new birth, new beginnings are already taking shape within this pandemic, although it’s already clear It will not be a resurrection of the past as we have known it. Whatever is coming, it will be something new, something different, hopefully better, more life giving. Yet, in the end, what the future will look like will be up to us.
For years we have been avoiding our shadow selves as a people. Our nation was built on slavery and economic inequality. We’ve been limited by our shadows, our addictions to racism, sexism, xenophobia, homophobia, economic injustice. Now we find the pandemic is shining a light on these ignored and denied disparities. Since we can only continue unjust practices by convincing ourselves they are actually good, this pandemic’s light offers us unlimited possibilities to see anew. But, will we choose to see? To embrace change? Or will we hide that light under partisan bushel baskets where the light can no longer illuminate that which needs changing to improve all our lives?
God’s light is everywhere. It is a light illuminating not just our shadow selves, our self rejection, our fear of change, but very real possibilities. We are already seeing it in the ways people are coming together, sharing resources, funding food pantries. Random acts of kindness. The Sean Penns funding testing in their communities. Football players providing meals for the hungry. Neighbors helping neighbors. Gas station owners providing free gas to healthcare providers.
In spite of our fears and doubts, the evidence is everywhere. How reassuring to realize that no matter what you or I do or say, no matter what nonsense we may insist is politically or religiously correct, no matter our struggles with our innate greed or whatever, God’s light will just keep illuminating our way, revealing life giving possibilities, pointing the way forward. Light as love. Light as resurrection. Light as new beginnings.
In the beginning was the light, and the light was with God, and the light was God. The light shines in the darkness and the darkness can never put it out. Amen.
