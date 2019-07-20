The Gettysburg Church of the Brethren put together emergency cleanup buckets for Church World Service to benefit Brethren Disaster Relief Ministries. CWS is a faith-based organization transforming communities around the globe through just and sustainable responses to hunger, poverty, displacement and disaster.
Members of the congregation filled the buckets with items that were purchased by monetary donations and also donated items. There are 14 different items that go into each bucket, including work gloves, dust masks, trash bags, laundry detergent, clothespins & clothesline, cleaning towels, insect repellent, and several sponges.
The filled cleanup buckets were delivered to Brethren Disaster Relief Ministries located in New Windsor, Maryland. They will provide assistance to families & communities affected by flooding, tornadoes & other disasters.
