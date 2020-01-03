Several years ago, quite suddenly, I lost vision in my right eye. As scary as it was, I am thankful for good doctors and quick action that corrected a retina tear. The surgery, however created a cataract over my eye which required another surgery to restore my foggy vision.
Although I was permitted to drive during this season, (thank goodness for one good eye), doing so during evening hours was probably not the wisest thing to do. Typically, I plan on being home by dark, or I would have my husband or a friend drive me.
One evening, the sun seemed to be setting quicker than I had anticipated and I found myself driving home in the dark. I was straining to see but didn’t realize I was struggling quite so badly until I drove around a police barricade. I quickly realized my mistake as I saw the flashing lights and the irritated policeman running towards me. I rolled down my window to apologize. Before I could get a word out of my mouth, he yelled, “Woman, what the heck are you doing? Didn’t you see the flashing lights and barricade?”
I began to apologize profusely stating, “I am so sorry — I need new glasses!”
The policeman didn’t have any sympathy, and yelled back by saying, “Your darn right you need new glasses, now get the heck out of here!”
I turned around and cried like a little school girl the entire way home, which clearly wasn’t helping the situation.
Thankfully, I scheduled the surgery and within a few hours following it, I could see clearly again!
As I look toward this new year of 2020, it makes me think of how cloudy and unclear life can be. We don’t know what lies ahead. Without realizing it, we may also be headed in the wrong direction. Good plans are not always “God -plans” — unexpected turns can sometimes cause us anxiety and fear.
How can we have peace about tomorrow? How can we have 20/20 vision for our new year? Don’t you wish we could put on “spiritual” glasses so we could see clearly all that God has for us? Don’t you wish it could be that simple?
Should we take that new job? Move to that new home? Invest in that stock? Have a baby? Propose? Begin volunteering? Should we break-off that relationship? Move out west? Go on that mission’s trip? So many questions to ponder.
I believe that God has a plan and according to his word, it is good. In addition to that, he desires to give us clarity and vision for our future! He tells us in Jeremiah 29:11 “I know the plans I have for you… they are plans for good and not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope.”
Maybe it’s as simple as asking him to direct us? Praying for peace before we make a decision? Speak to a counselor or pastor or trusted friend before making large decisions.
Whatever we do, as we start this new year, I hope you know that God has a plan. He does not want us to walk around in the dark, not knowing what lies ahead.
No, He desires that we seek him, and he will lead us and guide us clearly into all that he has for us! Let’s walk confidential and with peace as we go forward!
“Open my eyes to see the wonderful truths in your instructions.” — Psalm 119:18
