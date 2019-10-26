Pastor Tim Seitz-Brown, interim pastor at St. Paul and Bender’s Lutheran Churches in Biglerville, will speak and pray with the Upper Adams Prayer Breakfast (UAPB) on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at the Apple Bin Bakery and Grille. A 1981 graduate of Thiel College, Seitz-Brown served as a Peace Corps fish farmer in Jamaica before completing his studies at the Lutheran Seminary in Philadelphia. He then ministered at several Pennsylvania churches before accepting the interim position at Biglerville’s Lutheran churches. During those years he taught and preached in Manow Seminary in Tanzania, and traveled with Christian peacemaker teams in Iraqi Kurdistan.
Passionate to serve those suffering, he is also presently active as a faith leader in the Pennsylvania Poor People’s Campaign, a nonpartisan, anti-corruption advocacy nonprofit, and the local synod’s council and ‘Toward Racial Justice’ Task Force.
Seitz-Brown and his wife Ann have three adult children and presently reside in Spring Grove. This will be his first opportunity to address the UAPB.
Everyone is invited to attend to learn from and enjoy the speaker’s insights. The morning gathering is held monthly on the first Tuesday at the Apple Bin Restaurant on Rt. 234 outside Biglerville at 7:45 a.m. with coffee and breakfast orders. It continues at 8 a.m. with singing led by Barbara Frey’s work at the portable keyboard. Following the guest pastor’s comments and prayers as requested by the group, breakfast is served and joyful fellowship is generally finished by 9 a.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 3, will bring the return of long sidelined Pastor Susan McCarthy. Formerly at St. Paul’s, and a favorite at UAPB. It will be a pleasure to welcome her back to pass on her insights and lead the prayers of this group of Christians that has been meeting more than 35 years. All are invited to come and join in.
