It’s the not knowing what’s going to happen that we find unsettling. Anytime someone or something challenges our sense of surety and security, fear sets in. This is normal, even healthy. We are hard wired for self preservation. Yet, allowing fear to overpower us can have truly frightening consequences. Fear can lead us to extremes which we may later regret. Hoarding. Demonizing. Blaming. Isolating. Violence. Rioting.
As we face uncertain times, we need to acknowledge our fears and make an effort to get accurate information. There is too much misinformation and alternative facts floating around that stoke our fears and lead us to question everything and everyone. The coronavirus pandemic is not a time for either denial or overreacting. Both distort our ability to react rationally to whatever comes. The best thing we can do is name and claim our fears by testing our information with scientific and medical authorities, not the neighborhood gossip line, using some old fashioned common sense, and then sharing our individual plans and options with others we trust if the worse should happen to us or our loved ones.
Those of us in the 12 step program have learned just how freeing and empowering it is to openly discuss our fears and anxieties with a valued and trusted group. Exposing fear to the daylight allows us to step back and focus on what is real and what is just nebulous anxiety based on the unknown. Now is the time to live one day at a time, to enjoy one moment at a time, instead of projecting all kinds of “what ifs” into a future that has yet to arrive. By focusing on the present, by practicing gratitude for what is right now, by having a sensible plan in place if the worst should happen, we can know we’ve done our part and let go and let God. By living responsibly one day at a time we can turn to our higher power as our source and resource for this moment as well as for whatever lies ahead. By living each day as it comes, by practicing gratitude in and for all things we can, we can acknowledge possibilities without fear and develop a plan if and when it may be needed.
And then there is my old standby. When I’m afraid I pray the Serenity Prayer. “God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference. Living one day at a time, enjoying one moment at a time, accepting hardship as the pathway to peace. Taking as He did this sinful world as it is, not as I would have it. Trusting that He will make all things right if surrender to His will so I may be reasonably happy in this life and happy with Him forever in the next. Amen”
