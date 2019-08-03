Prince of Peace, Gettysburg’s Episcopal parish, will offer “Roar,” a vacation bible school experience using an African savannah theme to explain “when life is wild, God is good.” The program will run from 9 a.m. until Noon, August 12-16, at the church at 20 West High Street in Gettysburg. “Roar” is filled with Bible-learning experiences that participants will get to see, hear, touch, and even taste. The program promises to help kids discover God’s presence in everyday life, and take part in a long-distance mission program called Operation Kid to Kid, that will provide nutrition and good health opportunities to moms and babies in Zambia, Africa.
Register online at www.gettysburgepiscopal.org, or call or visit the parish office at 717-334-6463 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday-Thursday) for more information.
