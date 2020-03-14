Will Arnett wrote, “I am happy because I am grateful. I choose to be grateful. That attitude allows me to be happy.” Still in a post impeachment and political insanity funk, I need his reminder that happiness is a choice. Feelings, even happiness, are just that. Feelings, not facts. Feelings are our response to what we perceive is happening. I am well aware my feelings are the product of the spin I give to events. I am well aware I engender my negative feelings as well as my positive feelings, that I need not be a victim of my moods. After all, I am the one who is choosing to respond to the current political situation with a “woe is me” attitude. I am the one who is hanging on to my fear and anxiety and refusing to let it go. I am the one who is choosing to be miserable, even if at some unconscious level. I am also aware I will probably keep on doing it until I am sick and tired of being sick and tired.
“I am happy because I am grateful. I choose to be grateful.” That attitude allows me to be reasonably happy even when things don’t go my way. Yet some days gratitude comes easier than others. Some days I am grateful for everything, but some days it’s just easier to focus on what feels wrong rather than what feels right. I know I can be just as happy as I make up my mind to be, but right now I am resisting shifting my focus from sadness and disappointment to all the good around me.
For me, writing is a way I process my feelings. Seeing the thoughts that are tumbling around in my head in print creates a bit of needed distance and allows me to be more objective about them. As a result, I realize I am actually grateful for this struggle I am having, for struggling means I’m paying attention. Struggling means I care, care deeply about what happens, what we value or don’t value as a country. I care that we seem to have lost our way and seem determined to wallow in the pits of dishonesty and meanness. I am grateful I still care enough to grieve rather than giving up, pretending things are better than they are, throwing in the towel, reaching for a drink.
Jesus observed “blessed, happy, to be congratulated are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted.” I think he’s reminding me that stuffing my negative feelings, my fears and anxieties, my sorrows and disappointments doesn’t work, that when I send them underground they start messing, not just with my head but my body, and will via fatigue, depression, acid reflux, or getting a cold. Far better to name it, claim it, grieve it, all the while balancing my sadness and disappointment with gratitude for those things, big and small, that grace not just my, but all our daily lives. After all, the more I stop and look around me, the more I am reminded life is pretty amazing, and what is more comforting than that?
