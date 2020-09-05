Back during my college years, I spent a few wonderful summers working for a church summer camp. It was a place that holds dear memories for me; I grew in my love for God as well as my love for children. Although I was used as a leader for these children, I believed I learned more from them than they did from me.
One of the big themes one year was unity; learning how to get along with those that are different than yourself. We would play games that encouraged teamwork, discussed Bible lessons about unity, and performed team building exercises.
Those exercises took teamwork, patience and the ability to stick to the task. Some in the group got frustrated and gave up. Others became cheerleaders and yet others took leadership roles, giving directions to the group. It was really beautiful to see the young people work together to accomplish the task at hand.
The camp that I served, welcomed campers on Sunday afternoon. They would spend the week, leaving Saturday. Each week, we had different kids. Some weeks were easy and enjoyable; it just seemed like the kids meshed. And then there were the other weeks — it was a struggle from hour one.
My most memorable week is the one I would call less enjoyable. As soon as the 20 kids showed up around our picnic table, I thought, “Now this is going to be interesting.” The junior-high-aged campers couldn’t be any different. There were country girls, “preppy” boys and girls who were more concerned about their make-up and clothes. There were athletes, outdoorsmen and then there were two boys from inner city Baltimore. They were obviously forced to attend church camp, and they let the entire group know that they “would not be participating.”
Most of that week, these two boys stayed to themselves and looked bored. Hiking freaked them out. They wouldn’t swim because they didn’t know how, and the bugs… oh the bugs were not their friends.
It was tough. I felt bad for the kids who desired to enjoy their week, because it seemed these two wanted to ruin the week for the others.
Me and my co-leader did our best to love them, encourage them and muddle through.
It was somewhere around Thursday afternoon of that week that I got a glimpse of the boys softening to the idea of camp — they laughed, stayed quiet during prayer, and listened during devotions. They participated in games, and seemed to even tolerate the bugs… a little.
I also saw how the other kids were warm and kind to them.
But Friday night was the kicker. Friday night is the highlight of camp, with special services, songs and snacks. Bonds have been made and the thought of the next day’s goodbyes made many sad.
It was during the final dinner that one of the city boys was missing. We searched the normal places — bathroom, bunks, chapel, pool — but there was no sight of him. His buddy had no idea where he was but did mention that he was depressed and mentioned about climbing to the cliff and jumping off, although he thought he was joking.
Panic hit our group (unfortunately, he also told the kids). A team of counselors hiked to the cliff while the rest of us prayed with the kids and kept them busy with other activities.
After a long time, the counselor returned and the boy was with them (The shrill of teenage girls screaming still sticks in my mind). Then our small, awkward, unrelatable group of tweens took off running and tackled their new friend with hugs and tears. I saw those girls who were more concerned with make-up have racoon eyes from the tears they shed over this city boy. I saw the preppy boys, the athletes, the country girls all hugging and welcoming him back!
As I watch this group who had not a thing in common, embrace a wounded young man, it changed me forever.
I’d like to think that the games or devotions or team building exercises had made an impact, and maybe it did. But honestly, I believe that God himself deposited love and compassion into their hearts for this lost soul. Without even realizing it, they had put their differences aside and experienced what true unity looks like.
I stood up in chapel the next day with the parents present and I shared the story that I’ve just shared with you. As I did, I noticed moms and dads wiping tears from their eyes. And I saw my mismatched group of campers smiling wide with their arms wrapped around one another.
Recently, I’ve been remembering that week, and those kids. Something special happened on that mountain that week, and I’ve been praying it would happen again to a greater degree in our nation.
We can talk about unity and desire it with all of our hearts, but I think that what we really need is for God himself to change our hearts, to deposit his love and compassion in us, so that we, too, can run and embrace someone in need, despite how different they may from to us.
May He do this in all of us!
“Father, make them be of one heart and mind…” Jesus’ words found in John 17:21a
