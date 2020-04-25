We’ve been discussing the true motivation of God toward mankind. We have looked at John 3:16, which says, “For God so loved the world.” He loved the world. That is why Jesus came, to put on display the love of God.
In light of the present crisis, how do we reconcile a God who is love with Him permitting this? I was asked once how a God who is love could permit the deaths of innocent people. Why doesn’t He stop it from happening? Why would He not save them, being that that is what He supposedly sent Jesus to do?
Most of us remember the story of the plane that was deliberately flown into the ground in the French Alps in 2015, killing 150 innocent people. The question that was asked, “if God is love, why didn’t He stop that from happening?” It’s a good question if you believe that God should usurp the will of every human on the earth to conform to His will. But we all know that if He did that, He would cease to be love and would become like any other dictator that has ever tried to rule the world.
No, God who is love, who is our Father, has never desired to usurp the human will to conform to His will. In fact, when we survey the history of mankind, it is just the opposite. He gave men choice and that is the ultimate in love. We have a choice to choose God as our god. In the garden, the first man chose to go his own way. In this choice, the earth was thrown into disarray, disorder and chaos. Part of the chaos of this world is in pestilences, i.e. pandemics.
We ask, what does God have to do with pandemics. Did he cause this pandemic? He is not and never will be the cause of pandemics. Who would ever want to love a God who says He is love that sends a pandemic to bend the will of people to His own will? The answer is obvious. No, He is the anti-pandemic. Without the revelation of His love to mankind in sending Jesus, there would be no hope at all.
What is our hope in the midst of this great time of uncertainty? To what do we cling to? We look with hope to our Father who is love, who loves us, and He proved His love to us in sending Jesus. Jesus is our guarantee of life in the midst of this pandemic. He came to live, die and was resurrected to give us the hope of eternal life. He is our hope when there seems to be no hope. We should all look to Him in this hour for a hope that surpasses anything this life can offer.
