I’m taking a break from anxiety today. It’s too beautiful to wallow in unhappiness. I’m going to enjoy blue skies, exuberant flowers, gentle breezes, nurturing mountains, shading trees. I am going to shut down my brain and go upstairs, turn on the radio, and sew narrow strips of green and white fabric into log cabin blocks. I’m mentally and emotionally exhausted by pandemics, protests, presidential fumbling, political wrangling. The world is too much with me. Too much pain. Too much suffering. Too much hurt. Too much grief. Too much fear.
I will participate in our mini weekly protest in front of our little church, however. I am heartened when I see again as many people show up as the previous week. I delight in the creative signs, in the honking cars that pass us by, in seeing oldsters and youngsters standing together in quiet peaceful protest against racism and violence (6 feet apart wearing face masks, of course.) Staying tuned in and active is important even when I am on break. Speaking out against injustice and greed is essential. Even so, sometimes I just have to stop the world and get off. Go on retreat. Tune out. Regroup. Delve into an escape novel. Dig in the dirt. Sew.
After another restless night, I plan to crochet a border of gratitude and joy around the edges of the world’s blanket of pain today. The woes of the world will still be here whether I opt out of angst for another day or not. So, I am going to revel in this what is so rare as a day in June kind of day. I’m going to putter, pray, practice gratitude, and embrace the good stuff that is just as real as the bad. Just for today I’m going to let God do the worrying. Just for today I am going to trust God will somehow use today’s insanity and pain for good. Just for today I am going to be just as happy and grateful as I make up my mind to be. Just for today I am going to pray one of my favorite prayers:
God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can and the wisdom or know the difference. Living one day at a time, enjoying one moment at a time, accepting hardship as the pathway to peace. Taking, as He did, this sinful world as it is, not as I would have it, trusting that he will make all things right if I surrender to His will so that I will be reasonably happy in this life and supremely happy with him forever in the next. Amen.
Joyce Shutt is pastor emeritus of the Fairfield Mennonite Church.
