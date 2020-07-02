Amid all the many changes that seem to be rapidly taking place in our country, I’ve spoken with many folks who feel anxious, unsettled, worried, fearful, angry and mad. When the future seems uncertain, it’s easy to fall into these uneasy emotions.
As I was praying about my own feelings of uncertainty and lack of peace, I felt drawn to read the scripture found in Song of Songs 2:4 “He calls me to his banqueting table, His banner over me is love.”
As I contemplated the meaning of this verse, I felt the Lord remind me of what we are doing at my church.
We have chosen, for the time being, to hold outdoor worship services. In order to protect our folks from the warm sun or light rain, we have purchased and erected several large canopies which they can sit under. After the first service, I heard many say how much nicer it was under the canopies. What would have been a very uncomfortable hour in the sun was pleasant under the canopies.
Amid what we are facing, the Lord’s canopy of love desires to cover us. He is our shelter. He is our protection. The scorching sun of this world will burn us, but if we come close to God, his love will give us the shelter we seek.
I also like to think of the “banner of love” as being a flag that Jesus waves over our lives. He takes pride in us, He is devoted to us, and He is ecstatically waving his love over our lives. Can you picture this?
In addition to the above verse, I also was drawn to another: Zephaniah 3:17 “For the Lord your God is living among you. He is a mighty savior. He will take delight in you with gladness. With his love, he will calm all your fears. He will rejoice over you with joyful songs.”
When my four daughters were born, something unique happened; something I hadn’t planned. With each daughter, within the first week of their life, the Lord gave me a lullaby to sing over them. Each song was unique in words and melody. As I would rock them to sleep or hold them close when they were fearful, this song would be on my lips. To this day, they know “their song,” and sometimes, I still sing it to them. It’s a song that still brings them comfort and peace.
Do you know, that not only is God among us, but according to this scripture, he is singing a lullaby over us? Do you sense his song over you? Possibly he is singing over you a song of hope, or a song of deliverance, or assurance. Allow him to swaddle you in his strong, secure arms, and listen to his tender melody of peace. Rest as he sings over you of his everlasting love.
As we receive these wonderful blessings of God’s shelter and song, let’s remember that we are also called to share this with others. Maybe there is someone who desperately needs to know of God’s incredible hand of security and love. Won’t you raise the banner of his love high? Won’t you welcome them in, and share this canopy? Won’t you share with them this joyful news that the God of the universe is madly in love with them?
There are so many whose hearts are full of fear and anger. Won’t you be one to share (or sing) his love song to them? You might be surprised at how this good news calms their hearts.
He is among us. He loves us. He is the answer the world is looking for. Let’s receive his promises and let’s in turn, share his promises, so others will find the peace and love that they are searching for.
