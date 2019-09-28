Church briefs are devoted to news of upcoming special events and activities for the area religious community.
* Redeemer’s United Church of Christ, Littlestown, will host a Tex Mex Dinner from 4-7 p.m., today, with a last seating at 6:30. The menu will feature three varieties of chili, salsa, guacamole, and churro sundaes. Raffles and door prizes will also be available. Children under 5 eat for free. Tickets are also available at the door. To purchase tickets in advance, please contact the church office at 717-359-4019, or email the church at redeemers@embarqmail.com.
* Lower Marsh Creek Presbetyrian Church, 1865 Knoxlyn Road, Route 116 West of Gettysburg, will have multi-family yard sales in the church parking lot in Fellowship Hall today from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Baked Goods, soups and coffee will be on sale in Fellowship Hall.
* The Olde Getty Place Car Show will take place from 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., today at the Gettysburg United Methodist Church, 30 W. High St. There will also be a bake sale and food will be available.
* Toms Creek United Methodist Church, 10925 Simmons Road, Emmitsburg, Maryland, will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet and pork fundraiser. The menu includes scrambled eggs, pancakes, sausage, bacon, chipped beef gravy, home fries, toast, muffins, fruit, coffee, tea and orange juice. baked goods are available for purchase. Call Dottie Call Dottie at 301-447-2403 or 301-693-1505, or Debbie at 443-536-2951 to place order. Questions, please call the church at 301-447-3171.
* Church Women United invites all local church women to a meeting and luncheon at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road. Our guest speaker will be Judith Young from Gettysburg Gun Sense. A special welcome to all newcomers. No reservations are necessary.
* In your church section, can you please run about the spaghetti dinner fundraiser we are having on October 12th.
Uriah United Methodist Church, 925 Goodyear Road, Gardners, will host an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner fundraiser at 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12 to help Bob and Sandy Stonebraker with medical and other necessary expenses, due to cancer and loss of full-time employment. Bob was diagnosed with melanoma in 2015 and is still undergoing chemotherapy treatments. Donations are suggested. Spaghetti, garlic bread, a salad bar, homemade desserts and drinks are included with the meal. Call 717-486-7543 or email yayagroupleader@gmail.com for more information.
* Trinity United Church of Christ, Gettysburg, is sponsoring a bus trip to the Flight 93 Memorial on Saturday, Oct. 12. The bus will depart from Trinity at 60 East High St. at 7 a.m. and return at 4 p.m. Bring bagged lunch. Purchase tickets by calling the church office weekday mornings at 717-334-7266.
* The Men’s Club at St. Mary’s Church, 256 Tract Road, Fairfield, is holding an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast in the church hall on Sunday, Oct. 20 from 8 a.m. until noon. It includes pancakes, eggs, hash-browns, sausage, coffee, tea, iced tea and orange juice. Carry outs are available. Children under age 6 eat free. For additional information call 717-642-8815.
* Members of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Abbottstown are joining Father Ho Lung (Missionaries of the Poor) on a Mission Trip to Jamaica Nov. 2-10, to serve the people. Why not consider joining them? Contact Roy Wainwright at roywainwright3@gmail.com or 717-619-7243. Find more information at www.ihmparadise.org/29.
* First Baptist Church of Gettysburg, 1015 Chambersburg Road, beginning Sept. 4 from 6-8 p.m. AWANA — For ages 3-12th grade. Free Dinner at 5 p.m. Also, on Sept. 29, Auri Hauben from Chosen People Ministries will speak on Yom Kippur — Day of Atonement at the 9 and 10:30 a.m. services.
* Day of Pilgrimage is held Sunday through Friday starting with a 1:30 p.m. Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 339 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg, Md.
* The Clothing Closet at Gettysburg United Methodist Church, High Street, Gettysburg, is open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
* The Gettysburg Food Pantry, 153 N. Stratton St. is open every Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
* Upper Adams Food Pantry serves soup/sandwiches plus provides food assistance every second and fourth Monday from 6-7:30 p.m., at Centenary Methodist Church, 99 N. Main St., Biglerville. Call 717-677-6951.
* Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4200 Carlisle Road, Gardners, has an outdoor food pantry on the parking lot of the church for those in need. Donations greatly appreciated.
* Immaculate Conception Church Thrift Shop, 5 Carlisle St., New Oxford, is having a clothing sale, buy one, get one free; the second item must of equal or lesser value. Shop hours are Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Questions call 717-624-1272.
* Free Fitness Program at Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church, 1865 Knoxlyn Road, Gettysburg, on Thursdays from 1 to 2 p.m.
