As time goes on, this sheltering in place feels just plain strange. No more going to the gym for daily exercise, popping in on a neighbor, meals with friends, seeing family, impulse trips to the library or grocery store. The good thing about all of this sheltering in is it reveals the amazing blessings of everyday life. Shopping, playing games with neighbors, working puzzles, the amazing communication tools of telephones, the internet and TV. The list goes on and on. What we had/have was/is pretty amazing.
For the past few years I’ve deliberately sought to become more aware and grateful for both the little and big things of everyday life, relationships that enrich, services others provide, the many resources at our fingertips. Being housebound, I now appreciate many things I’ve taken for granted, the amazing services and gifts that enrich our lives. Trash pick-up, electric power, running water, grocery stores, toilet paper, food production, postal services, first responders, doctors, nurses. All these things do not just happen but are the result of others’ creativity and labor, now provided by those who don’t have the luxury of sheltering in. There is a part of me that hopes this terrible time extends long enough for us to appreciate how truly blessed we’ve been and continue to be. Jerked out of our routines, I hope we discover just how much we need and depend on each other, how little our differences matter in the face of life and death and the smooth running of a complicated economy and world.
Re-reading Richard Rohr this morning I was struck anew by his suggestion that when Jesus says “this is my body broken for you” Jesus is referring to the whole of creation, not just himself as a unique individual. “This is my body” refers to Jesus as universal being, all that is physical and material, God incarnate in everything we see, taste, touch, feel, hear. For me, this is a life and faith expanding.
What might change if we all stopped thinking of God as something/someone separate from all of creation, a distinct other out there in space, detached, judging, tribal, exclusive, punitive and instead experienced God as in and of everything? The trees blooming outside our windows, a weed growing alongside a flower, a neighbor walking his dog, the cows in the pasture, my husband and granddaughter breakfasting at the kitchen table, the moon and stars? Everything, everyone as the living body of Christ? Incarnation as the sum total of all that is? Ourselves as essential neurons in the body of Christ?
I have always struggled with the wording in the Lord’s Prayer that has us praying. “Lead us not into temptation” as if God is somehow deliberately testing us with this pandemic or other things in life. My prefered wording is “when we are tempted” for we all face many temptations on a daily basis, but these temptations are of our own making, not ones God inflicts upon us.
With this Lenten and Easter season being shaped by the pandemic, I find renewed hope in understanding “my body broken for you” as acknowledging it is actually God’s body being broken for us, a suffering that encompasses all nations, all races, all faiths, all peoples.
As we move from Lent and into Easter, may we approach spring’s rebirth and the disruption of life as we’ve known it as a sacred opportunity to make much needed changes in the ways we see and treat each other and our precious planet precisly because we now understand that this world and all that is in it is actually the broken body of Christ continually being given for us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.