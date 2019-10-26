There is a burden of the word of the Lord, a cry from his heart, a trumpet blast and a still, small voice at the same time. It is a cry from his heart to ours. It is a yearning, a longing, a need for the representation of his heart to be found in ours. From the deep well of our spirit there is a crying out for the deep well of his spirit. We cry out for an awakening, a revival, a move of God, we want to see the reality of his kingdom to come on earth as it is in heaven.
We love the spectacular. We cling to all that we’ve ever known that it means to be the people of God, the house of God, the church. Yet, in our meetings, we crave another feel good time of singing and calling it worship. We love how our perceived worship makes us feel. We say we are worshipping him. If we are, why are the songs almost exclusively about what he does for us and how that makes us feel?
We crave another word, another revelation, another prophecy about our identity, purpose and destiny. We come to the meetings and hear “the word of the Lord” and clamor over it. From our soul, we ooze with enthusiasm and joy. The spectacular mesmerizes us for a moment, but it fails to bring lasting change in us. We are left the same, languishing in our sin, our weakness, and our failures to measure up to the character of Christ.
There is a generation that has been pursuing the current work of God in the earth today. This generation is proclaiming a new wine is available yet continuing to drink an old wine. We herald a new work is among us, yet we continue to build the old. We talk of change but in our practice, we remain the same.
There is a burden for the apostolic and prophetic nature of the church to be preached, received and implemented among us. This burden is the heart cry of our Father and His Son. Jesus is at the right hand of the Father in heaven interceding for this very reality. It is the current task of the Holy Spirit among us. All of heaven and earth yearns for the manifestation of the sons of God in the earth. The gold of what it really means to live in glorious liberty is substituted with the brass of past moves of God. We feast on the manna of what was and yearn for a manna to come. All the while, there is a manna to be discovered for today.
Today’s manna can only be found in intimacy with Christ. We must seek and find him, laying aside our ways to walk in his. It is imperative that the new wineskin emerges among us. For us to discover what it truly means to be the house of God we must understand that we are his house, his building, his dwelling place. In this place, in our relationship with him and with one another, the new wine will be poured out. Here we will see not only the spectacular but the supernatural reality of Christ in you, the hope of glory. Nothing else will do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.