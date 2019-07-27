Church briefs are devoted to news of upcoming special events and activities for the area religious community.
* The 2019 Summer Worship series, sponsored by the Gettysburg Ministerium, is held Sundays during the summer at 8 a.m. at the Battlefield Amphitheater on Confederate Avenue. Bishop Jeff Eakins, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will lead worship on July 28.
* The 26th annual Biglerville Oakside Community Park Summer Bluegrass Gospel Concert Series concludes Sunday, July 28, at 6:30 p.m. with The Weaver Believer Survival Revival.
* Bender’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1385 Rentzel Road, Biglerville, will host “Christmas in July” Operation Christmas Child Shoebox Packing Party on Saturday, July 27, at noon, Bring a covered dish.
* Church Women United invites all local church women to its meeting and luncheon on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 11:30 a.m., at the Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road. Guest speaker, Lizzy Cooper, will talk about the Gleaning Project. No reservations needed.
* St. Mary’s Church, 256 Tract Road, Fairfield, will hold an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner in the parish hall on Sunday, Aug. 18, from 3 to 6 p.m. Children under age 6 eat free.
* A free grilled chicken dinner with concert by the Hyssongs will be held Aug. 9, sponsored by Tom’s Creek United Methodist Church, Emmitsburg, Md. The dinners will be served starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by the concert. Bring lawn chairs/blankets.
* Iron Springs BIC, 855 Iron Springs Road, Fairfield, will hold a Hymn Sing and carry-in meal on Aug. 18, from 4 to 7 p.m.
* The Conewago District Council of Catholic Women will hold the 82nd Annual District Mass and Dinner, Thursday, Sept. 12, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Abbottstown, at 6 p.m. For reservations, contact Pat Slonaker at 717-624-3245 or paslonaker@comcast.net by Aug. 30.
* Wesley Chapel UMC Fall Festival, is set for Saturday, Sept. 21, noon to 5 p.m. Rain or shine. Music by “The Bluegrass Chapel Band” from 2-5 pm.
* Members of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Abbottstown are joining Father Ho Lung (Missionaries of the Poor) on a Mission Trip to Jamaica Nov. 2-10, 2019, to serve the people. To join them, contact Roy Wainwright at roywainwright3@gmail.com or 717-619-7243.
* A Community Potluck Dinner is held at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month at Under The Horizon, 2650 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg. Call 717-752-4593 for more information.
* First Baptist Church of Gettysburg, 1015 Chambersburg Road, holds a college-aged ministry (CAM) for ages 18- 25 every Wednesday from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
* Day of Pilgrimage is held Sunday through Friday starting with a 1:30 p.m. Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 339 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg, Md.
* The Clothing Closet at Gettysburg United Methodist Church, High Street, Gettysburg, is open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
* The Gettysburg Food Pantry, 153 N. Stratton St. is open every Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
* Upper Adams Food Pantry serves soup/sandwiches plus provides food assistance every second and fourth Monday from 6-7:30 p.m., at Centenary Methodist Church, 99 N. Main St., Biglerville. Call 717-677-6951.
* Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4200 Carlisle Road, Gardners, has an outdoor food pantry on the parking lot of the church for those in need. Donations greatly appreciated.
* Immaculate Conception Church Thrift Shop, 5 Carlisle St., New Oxford, has not yet moved and is holding a clothing sale — buy two items, get third item free. Shop hours are Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Questions, call 717-624-1272.
* The St. Vincent Church Thrift Shop, rear 224 Third St., Hanover, is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Weekly sales, First Friday specials and Super Sale Saturdays with 50 percent off entire shop.
* Free Fitness Program at Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church, 1865 Knoxlyn Road, Gettysburg, on Thursdays from 1 to 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.