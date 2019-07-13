Church briefs are devoted to news of upcoming special events and activities for the area religious community.
* The 2019 Summer Worship series, sponsored by the Gettysburg Ministerium, is held Sundays during the summer at 8 a.m. at the Battlefield Amphitheater on Confederate Avenue. Rev. Dale Williams, Presbyterian, retired, will lead worship for July 14.
* The 26th annual Biglerville Oakside Community Park Summer Bluegrass Gospel Concert Series continues Sunday, July 14, at 6:30 p.m. with the The Clinger McFry Band.
* A Community Potluck Dinner is held at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month at Under The Horizon, 2650 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg. If able, bring a dish to share. The studio will provide water, coffee and place settings. Call 717-752-4593.
* First Baptist Church of Gettysburg, 1015 Chambersburg Road, holds a college-aged ministry (CAM) for ages 18- 25 every Wednesday from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
* Day of Pilgrimage is held Sunday through Friday starting with a 1:30 p.m. Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 339 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg, Md.
* The Clothing Closet at Gettysburg United Methodist Church, High Street, Gettysburg, is open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
* The Gettysburg Food Pantry, 153 N. Stratton St. is open every Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
* Upper Adams Food Pantry serves soup/sandwiches plus provides food assistance every second and fourth Monday from 6-7:30 p.m., at Centenary Methodist Church, 99 N. Main St., Biglerville. Call 717-677-6951.
* Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4200 Carlisle Road, Gardners, has an outdoor food pantry on the parking lot of the church for those in need. Donations greatly appreciated.
* Immaculate Conception Church Thrift Shop, 5 Carlisle St., New Oxford, will NOT be accepting donations until they relocate to 101 N. Peters’ St., and open on Monday, July 29. Shop hours are Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Questions call 717-624-3245.
* The St. Vincent Church Thrift Shop, rear 224 Third St., Hanover, is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Weekly sales, First Friday specials and Super Sale Saturdays with 50 percent off entire shop.
* Free Fitness Program at Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church, 1865 Knoxlyn Road, Gettysburg, on Thursdays from 1 to 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.